India

Congress Kicks Off Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra From Manipur: A March Against ‘Injustice’

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:29 pm EST
Congress Kicks Off Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra From Manipur: A March Against 'Injustice'

India’s Congress party has launched the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, headed by party leader Rahul Gandhi, from Manipur’s Thoubal district. The yatra, an ideological march against the ‘anyay kaal’ (era of injustice) of the Narendra Modi government, is designed to shape the narrative for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. It will span 15 states, cross 100 Lok Sabha seats, and cover a distance of 6,700 km over a period of 67 days.

An Intensive Route

The yatra will pass through numerous states, covering 100 Lok Sabha seats and 337 assembly segments, with the purpose of engaging with local communities. It will spend the most time in politically pivotal regions such as Uttar Pradesh. The journey is set to continue to Nagaland and several other states, concluding in Maharashtra on March 20. This initiative comes at a time when Manipur has been plagued by ethnic violence and grave crimes.

Addressing Key Issues

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra seeks to highlight pressing social issues such as unemployment, inflation, and social justice. Beginning in Manipur, a state grappling with ethnic violence since May last year, the yatra will cover 110 districts, 100 Lok Sabha seats, and 337 assembly segments in 67 days, ending in Mumbai on March 20 or 21. Rahul Gandhi, the driving force behind the yatra, will address gatherings and engage with members and organisations of civil society twice a day, maintaining a rigorous schedule throughout the journey.

Setting a Course

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will pass through four northeastern states, including Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam, before moving on to states in the Hindi heartland. It will stay the longest in Uttar Pradesh while covering 1,074 km in 11 days, passing through politically important areas. The yatra will also pay tribute to martyrs at the Khongjom War Memorial in Thoubal before commencing. The Congress party hopes this initiative will be transformative and aims to re-establish the principles of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity enshrined in the Constitution, thereby reviving the party’s fortunes ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

