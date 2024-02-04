Congress in Bihar Resorts to 'Resort Politics' Ahead of Trust Vote

In a strategic move to fortify its position ahead of an impending trust vote, the Congress party in Bihar has transported 18 of its 19 legislators to a resort in Hyderabad. A technique often employed in Indian politics, this practice, known as 'resort politics', is aimed at forestalling defections and ensuring that party members toe the line during crucial legislative decisions.

Preventive Measures Against Defections

As the formation of a new National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, led by Nitish Kumar, unfolds in Bihar, the Congress party is taking steps to secure its footing and maintain unity within its legislative team. The decision to relocate the legislators was catalyzed by concerns over potential contact between some Congress MLAs and the Janata Dal United (JDU). With one legislator yet to join the Hyderabad cohort, an anticipated occurrence in the following days, the party is effectively bracing itself for the trust vote that will examine the stability and support for the new government.

Leadership in Action

Key figures of Bihar Congress, including state president Akhilesh Singh and former state president Madan Mohan Jha, are spearheading the delegation. This move comes in the wake of reports suggesting attempts by the BJP to woo leaders from other parties. The day of the trust vote is expected to witness sharp exchanges between the two sides.

Resort Politics: A Common Practice

Resort politics is not a new phenomenon in Indian politics. It’s a scenario seen previously in Jharkhand, where MLAs from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Congress were also relocated to Hyderabad amidst fears of poaching by the BJP. As both alliances strategize to secure their positions in the assembly, the political atmosphere remains tense.

In conclusion, as the trust vote looms on the horizon, the Congress party in Bihar has made a calculated move to consolidate its ranks. The party is clearly demonstrating its intention to withstand potential threats and remain united in its stand against the newly formed NDA government. The effectiveness of this preventive measure will become clear as political developments continue to unfold in the state.