Congress Honors P.V. Narasimha Rao and Charan Singh: A Legacy Revisited

In a significant turn of events, Mallikarjun Kharge, the president of the Indian National Congress, recently commended the Centre's decision to recognize the contributions of former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao and Charan Singh. This acknowledgment comes after years of internal strife within the Congress party, particularly regarding Rao's role in India's economic reforms and foreign policy.

Advertisment

A Legacy Revisited: P.V. Narasimha Rao's Economic Reforms and Foreign Policy

Rao, who served as Prime Minister from 1991 to 1996, is widely credited with initiating India's economic liberalization, privatization, and globalization policies, collectively known as LPG reforms. These transformative measures pulled the country back from the brink of a severe foreign exchange crisis and set the stage for modern India's economic growth.

Under Rao's leadership, India witnessed unprecedented changes in policy, including a significant reduction in import tariffs, the abolition of the License Raj, and the opening up of various sectors to foreign investment. His tenure also saw the birth of the 'Look East' policy, which sought to strengthen India's ties with the ASEAN nations and East Asia more broadly.

Advertisment

Additionally, Rao played a pivotal role in India's nuclear program, overseeing the country's second nuclear test, Pokhran-II, in 1998. His foreign policy initiatives also led to improved relations with Israel, the United States, and various other countries.

Charan Singh: The Pro-Farmer Statesman

Charan Singh, another influential leader recognized by Kharge, served as the fifth Prime Minister of India in 1979. Initially a Congress member, Singh left the party in 1967 and later became Prime Minister with Congress support. His pro-farmer policies, including land reforms and agricultural subsidies, have had a lasting impact on India's rural landscape.

Advertisment

However, Singh's tenure as Prime Minister was short-lived, and he ultimately became a vocal critic of the Congress party, denouncing the cult of personality around Indira Gandhi. His departure from the Congress and subsequent criticism further highlight the complex and multifaceted history of the party.

Sonia Gandhi's Discomfort and the Congress Party's Struggle

Despite Kharge's praise for Rao and Singh, the Congress party's struggle to navigate the BJP's political maneuverings remains evident. Sonia Gandhi's apparent discomfort outside Parliament drew attention to the lingering tension within the party.

Advertisment

Rao's strained relationship with Sonia Gandhi, stemming from dissatisfaction with the investigation into her husband Rajiv Gandhi's assassination and ideological differences, led to his political obscurity after his term as Prime Minister ended in 1996. This tension was further exacerbated by Sonia's advisers, some of whom have been blamed for the hostility towards Rao.

Rao's marginalization within the Congress party is evident in his exclusion from the Congress Working Committee and the party's silence even after his name was cleared in the Babri Masjid demolition case. Even after his death in 2004, Rao's body was not allowed inside the Congress headquarters, and no memorial was made for him in Delhi.

It was only in 2020, during Rao's centenary celebration, that the Congress finally acknowledged his legacy. This long-overdue recognition underscores the complex history of the Congress party and its ongoing struggle to reconcile its past with the present.

As the Congress party continues to navigate the political landscape, the recognition of Rao's and Singh's contributions serves as a reminder of the party's rich history and the enduring impact of its leaders. By embracing this complex past, the Congress may yet find a way to forge a more united and resilient future.