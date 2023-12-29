en English
India

Congress Grapples with Internal Conflict Following Sam Pitroda’s Controversial Remarks

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:31 am EST
The Indian National Congress party has found itself in the midst of internal turmoil following controversial remarks made by Sam Pitroda, a senior figure within the organization. These comments have set off a chain reaction within Congress, prompting the party to publicly distance itself from Pitroda’s statements. Jairam Ramesh, a senior leader within Congress and the party’s communications head, clarified that Pitroda’s views, expressed during an interview with news agency ANI, were personal and did not reflect the official stance of the party.

Pitroda’s Controversial Remarks

Pitroda, who currently holds the position of Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress, ignited controversy by questioning the significance of the Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya. He expressed his concerns about the excessive emphasis placed on the Ram Temple and religion in general within the political sphere, especially when pressing issues like unemployment continue to plague the country. Pitroda’s comments have sparked a significant backlash, highlighting the sensitive nature of religion in Indian politics.

Congress’ Response and BJP’s Reaction

The Congress party’s swift action to distance itself from Pitroda’s comments reflects the delicate inter-party dynamics of Indian politics. Jairam Ramesh, speaking on behalf of the party, made it clear that Pitroda’s views do not represent the official stance of Congress. The party’s response underlines its efforts to maintain a balanced approach towards matters of religious significance.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has not been silent on the matter. High-ranking BJP figures, including Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Sushil Modi, and Kailash Vijayvargiya, have not hesitated to criticise both the Congress party and Pitroda’s remarks.

Upcoming Ram Temple Consecration and Its Implications

The consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple, scheduled for January 22, is expected to attract a large gathering, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and around 4,000 saints from various sects. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi have been invited, but a decision regarding their attendance is yet to be announced. The event, and Pitroda’s comments, have added another layer of complexity to the ongoing religious and political discourse in the country.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

