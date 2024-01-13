Congress Gears Up for Elections: Forms Manifesto Committee in Tripura

The Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has set the stage for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections with the formation of an eight-member manifesto committee. This strategic move, announced by TPCC President Asish Kumar Saha, is part of the party’s robust preparations for the forthcoming national elections.

Strengthening Campaign Strategies

Headed by senior party leader Manik Deb, the committee’s primary objective is to devise at least 10 significant programs for the party’s election manifesto. These initiatives will be the cornerstone of the party’s campaign, shaping their vision for the future and their pledge to the electorate.

A Collaborative Approach

The committee’s task is not a solitary one. They are expected to engage in discussions with senior party members, fostering a collaborative approach to policy-making. By the conclusion of January, the committee must present their proposals to the TPCC, marking the first step in a rigorous review process.

From TPCC to AICC

Once submitted, the manifesto will undergo careful scrutiny by the All India Congress Committee (AICC), ensuring that the proposals align with the party’s national vision and strategies. This process demonstrates the party’s commitment to a coherent and unified approach to governance.

Expanding the Party’s Reach

Simultaneously, district-level committees have been instructed to start a membership drive across the state. This initiative is a clear indication of the party’s intention to broaden their support base and engage more closely with the electorate. It’s a strategic effort to strengthen their campaign and connect with voters on a grassroots level.

The formation of the manifesto committee and the initiation of the membership drive signal the start of an intense period of preparation for the Congress party in Tripura, as they gear up for the Lok Sabha elections.