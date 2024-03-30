Congress Faces Rs 1,823 Crore IT Notice Amidst Accusations of Tax Terrorism

Following recent developments, the Congress party finds itself in the midst of a financial and political storm. With the Income Tax Department issuing notices amounting to over Rs 1,800 crore, claims of 'tax terrorism' surface, triggering a nationwide debate. This event unfolds against a backdrop of legal battles and public accusations, marking a critical moment for both the government and one of India's oldest political parties.

Notices and Allegations

The Income Tax Department's recent notices to the Congress party have escalated tensions between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition. The notices, demanding payment of Rs 1,823.08 crore for various fiscal years, were issued based on assessments ranging from FY1994 to FY2020. The Congress party, citing these demands as evidence of 'tax terrorism,' has initiated a series of nationwide protests. This move comes in the wake of the Delhi High Court dismissing the party's plea against the income tax probe that had led to the freezing of its main bank accounts in February.

Broader Political Implications

The controversy extends beyond the Congress party, with other political entities like the Communist Party of India and Trinamool Congress's Saket Gokhale also receiving income tax notices. The Congress party has pointed fingers at the government, accusing it of using tax notices as a tool for political vendetta. This situation has sparked a war of words, with the Congress demanding a probe into the BJP's finances, alleging a default of approximately Rs 4,617.58 crore. The political discourse around these tax notices underscores a growing concern over the use of state machinery in settling political scores.

Legal and Financial Ramifications

