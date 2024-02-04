Congress Eyes 'Winnability' in Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha Elections Candidate Selection

A pivotal Congress screening committee meeting was held in New Delhi this Sunday, setting the stage for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Chhattisgarh. The committee, comprising of key Congress figures such as AICC in-charge for Chhattisgarh, Sachin Pilot, former state chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, and state unit chief Deepak Baij, convened to discuss and shortlist potential Lok Sabha candidates for the state's 11 seats.
Winnability as the Key Criterion
During the meeting, Sachin Pilot underscored the priority of winnability as the primary criterion for candidate selection. Despite the party's narrow miss in the recent assembly elections—where they fell short of the BJP by a vote margin of merely 1-1.5 percent—Pilot expressed confidence in the sentiment across the state being favorable for Congress. The party is hoping to capitalize on this sentiment to make a significant comeback in the Lok Sabha elections.
Criticism of Central Government's Performance
Pilot didn't refrain from criticizing the central government's performance, alleging its failure on multiple fronts over the past decade. This critique is likely intended to bolster Congress's position and draw a clear line of difference between the party's proposed policies and the incumbent government's track record.
A Look Back at the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections
In the previous Lok Sabha elections held in 2019, the Congress party managed to secure only two seats in Chhattisgarh. However, with the renewed strategy focusing on winnability, the party aims to significantly improve its performance in the upcoming elections.