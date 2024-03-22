Congress extends Bihar Day greetings, urges citizens to uphold democracy

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi marked Bihar Day with profound messages, highlighting the state's pivotal role in India's democratic history and its upcoming responsibility in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. While Kharge emphasized Bihar's duty to safeguard democracy and the Constitution, Gandhi praised Bihar's enduring influence on the nation's direction through its rich civilization and history. This comes as Bihar prepares for a seven-phase Lok Sabha election, starting April 19, with significant political movements including the merger of the Jan Adhikar Party into Congress, signaling strategic consolidations ahead of the polls.

Historical Significance and Political Landmark

Bihar Day, observed every March 22, celebrates the formation of Bihar in 1912, when it was carved out of Bengal by the British. It's not just a public holiday but a day that reignites pride in Bihar's rich heritage and its crucial role in India's struggle for independence. Congress leaders' statements this year underscore the state's historical commitment to democracy and its contemporary relevance in shaping the political landscape, especially with the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Strategic Political Movements Ahead of Elections

The political arena in Bihar is heating up with the Jan Adhikar Party's recent merger into Congress, indicating a significant shift in the state's political dynamics. This move, spearheaded by Pappu Yadav, a notable figure in Bihar politics, aims to strengthen the opposition's stance against the NDA, which dominated the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. With the elections set to occur in seven phases from April to June, these strategic alliances could play a pivotal role in determining the political future of Bihar.

Reflections on Democracy and the Upcoming Elections

As Bihar Day celebrations blend with election preparations, the focus on democracy and constitutional safeguarding becomes more pronounced. The emphasis by Congress leaders on Bihar's role in preserving democratic values amidst the electoral process reflects a broader narrative of political accountability and civic duty. This year's Bihar Day not only commemorates the state's historical significance but also sets the stage for a critical examination of its political future and the ideals it stands for.

The intertwining of Bihar's rich legacy with contemporary political challenges offers a unique perspective on the state's identity and its influence on national politics. As Bihar navigates through these pivotal times, its journey from a historical beacon of democracy to a modern-day political battleground underscores the ongoing relevance of its heritage in shaping India's democratic landscape.