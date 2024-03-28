Congress Excludes Supriya Shrinate from Lok Sabha Race Following Kangana Ranaut Controversy

Amid the heated run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress party made a significant decision by dropping Supriya Shrinate from its list of candidates, attributing the action to her controversial remarks aimed at actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut. Shrinate, who previously contested from Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj seat in 2019 and faced defeat, found herself in the midst of a storm following a contentious social media post about Ranaut, who is contesting from Mandi on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket.

Controversial Remarks Spark Backlash

Shrinate's involvement in a controversy began with a now-deleted social media post that seemed to mock Kangana Ranaut's candidacy, leading to widespread criticism and a show-cause notice from the Election Commission. Despite Shrinate's efforts to clarify that the objectionable comment came from a parody account, the damage was done. The Commission deemed her remarks in violation of the Model Code of Conduct, emphasizing the need for dignity in electioneering.

Political Repercussions and Responses

The incident not only led to Shrinate's removal as a Congress candidate but also ignited a debate on the decorum in political discourse. Kangana Ranaut responded by highlighting her diverse roles in cinema as a testament to her character, indirectly critiquing the derogatory nature of Shrinate's alleged remarks. The Congress party, on its part, swiftly moved to mitigate the fallout by nominating Virendra Chaudhary in place of Shrinate, signaling a zero-tolerance stance towards undignified behavior.

Implications for the Lok Sabha Elections

This episode sheds light on the increasing scrutiny of political figures' social media activities and their potential to sway public opinion and disrupt electoral strategies. As parties gear up for the Lok Sabha elections, the focus on maintaining a respectful and issue-based campaign has never been more critical. The Congress's decision reflects a broader imperative among political entities to navigate the complex dynamics of social media with caution, especially with the electorate's shifting sensibilities.