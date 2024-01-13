Congress Embarks on Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Protesting Against ‘Age of Injustice’ Under Modi’s Regime

The Indian National Congress, a prominent political party, launched the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Manipur, marking a significant ideological stance against the perceived injustices during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decade-long tenure. Congress leaders, including General Secretary Jairam Ramesh, unveiled the yatra as an outcry against the polarization, economic disparities, and political authoritarianism that have enveloped the nation.

An Ideological Journey Against ‘Anyay Kaal’

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, translating to ‘Unite India Justice March,’ is an initiative aimed at protesting against what the Congress labels as the ‘anyay kaal’ or ‘age of injustice’ under Modi’s leadership. The party’s leaders have contrasted the current government’s vision of an ‘amrit kaal’ or ‘golden era’ with the stark realities of social, economic, and political injustices that they claim are rampant in today’s India.

Marching Across the Nation

The yatra is expected to traverse through 100 Lok Sabha constituencies across 15 states, symbolically continuing Rahul Gandhi’s transformative cross-country march. It aims to reassert the constitutional values of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity. Initially slated to commence from Imphal, the journey’s starting point was shifted to Thoubal district due to governmental restrictions on the number of participants at the Palace Grounds.

A Route Spanning Thousands of Kilometers

Spanning a total of 6,713 kilometers, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will cross 110 districts, 100 Lok Sabha seats, and 337 assembly segments within a period of 67 days. The march is expected to conclude in Mumbai around March 20 or 21. Throughout its path, the yatra is intended to amplify the voice against injustice and rally citizens towards a more equitable India.