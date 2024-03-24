Congress Demands Nationwide Caste Census, Kharge Proposes 'Participatory Justice' Policy

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday reignited discussions on a nationwide caste census, presenting an 'Affirmative action policy' as a key component of the party's 'Participatory Justice' agenda. With a focus on addressing economic disparities, Kharge's proposal aims to catalyze a transformative shift in India, leveraging data from a comprehensive social, economic, and caste census to inform policy decisions.

Economic Disparities and the Call for Change

Highlighting the widening economic gap, Kharge pointed to statistics revealing that India's richest 1 percent controls 22.6 percent of the national income, a stark contrast to the British Raj era. Meanwhile, the poorest 50 percent of the population enjoys a mere 15 percent of this income. This disparity has only deepened over the last decade, under the Modi government, with billionaire net worths swelling by over 280 percent between 2014 and 2022. This rapid accumulation of wealth among the elite starkly contrasts with the modest growth in national income during the same period, underscoring the urgency for a revised approach to economic justice.

'Participatory Justice' and Affirmative Action

At the heart of Kharge's proposal is the concept of 'Participatory Justice', a framework aimed at fostering greater equity through inclusive policy-making. Central to this initiative is a comprehensive social, economic, and caste census that will offer an in-depth look at the socio-economic conditions of all castes and communities. By mapping their share in national wealth and representation in governance institutions, the Congress aims to craft policies that are both equitable and effective. This affirmative action policy, according to Kharge, is poised to instigate revolutionary change, ensuring a fairer distribution of resources and opportunities across the nation.

Political Implications and the Road Ahead

Kharge's call for a caste census and the introduction of 'Participatory Justice' policies come at a critical juncture, as India gears up for the Lok Sabha elections. By placing economic justice at the forefront of its agenda, the Congress party is making a calculated appeal to a broad swath of the electorate, particularly those who have felt marginalized under the current administration. As discussions around the caste census and affirmative action policies gain momentum, the political landscape is set for a significant shift, with the potential to reshape the nation's approach to equity and representation.

As India stands at the crossroads of change, the proposed caste census and 'Participatory Justice' policies represent more than political rhetoric; they offer a vision for a more inclusive and equitable future. With the Congress party championing these initiatives, the coming months will be critical in determining the trajectory of India's social and economic policy, and ultimately, the fabric of its democracy.