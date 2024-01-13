en English
Congress Declines Invitation to Ram Temple Consecration, Alleges Political Motives

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:34 pm EST
Congress Declines Invitation to Ram Temple Consecration, Alleges Political Motives

In a significant political development, the Indian National Congress, one of the oldest political parties in India, has rejected an invitation from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to attend the consecration of Lord Ram’s idol in Ayodhya. The event, scheduled for January 22, has been described by the Congress party as a political program rather than a religious ceremony. This revelation was made public on January 12 during a press conference led by Congress spokespersons Pawan Khera and Supriya Shrinate.

Religious or Political?

The Congress party’s stand on the issue has drawn sharp criticism from the BJP, with the latter accusing the former of arrogance. However, the Congress leaders didn’t shy away from making their position clear. They highlighted the fact that the Shankaracharyas of four monasteries, considered authoritative figures in Hinduism, also declined to participate in the ceremony, arguing that it doesn’t adhere to traditional Hindu practices.

Visiting the Temple

Khera, during his address, emphasized that individual Congressmen are not barred from visiting the temple. He stated that they will visit the Ayodhya temple on January 15 to mark Makar Sankranti, a significant Hindu festival, without needing any formal invitation.

Questioning the Motives

The Congress raised questions about the religious nature of the event, citing the viewpoint of the Shankaracharyas and the four Peeths. They suggested that the consecration should not happen in an incomplete temple, raising doubts about possible political motivations behind the event’s organization. Khera further accused the BJP of attempting to control religious institutions, after having influenced key government bodies like the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) and the Election Commission. The Congress party reiterated that no single organization or party should claim ownership over a religion while disregarding established religious practices.

In a bold move with uncertain political consequences, the Congress has refused to attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, alleging that the event is politically motivated to gain electoral leverage. The BJP, on the other hand, has criticized the Congress’s decision, terming it an act of arrogance.

India Politics
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

