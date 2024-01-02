Congress Crowdfunding Campaign ‘Donate for Desh’ Raises Rs 10 Cr in Two Weeks

In a remarkable testament to its enduring legacy and public support, the Indian National Congress (INC) has announced a successful collection of Rs 10 crore within the first fortnight of launching its ‘Donate for Desh’ crowdfunding campaign. The initiative, which commenced on December 18, is a strategic move to accumulate requisite financial resources in the run-up to the pivotal 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Unwavering Support Amid Political Challenges

Congress Treasurer Ajay Maken spotlighted this significant accomplishment, expressing gratitude to the 2.49 lakh backers who made valid transactions. He further exhorted more people to contribute, underscoring that every donation, irrespective of its size, bolsters the nation’s democracy.

This campaign is an emblem of the Congress party’s storied history of service and commitment towards the nation, as it marks its 138th year. The ‘Donate for Desh’ initiative also resonates with the historic ‘Tilak Swaraj Fund’ helmed by Mahatma Gandhi, further cementing the party’s deep-rooted connection with the country’s freedom struggle.

Counteracting Financial Challenges

The Congress party has been grappling with financial challenges and is striving to amass funds to rival the BJP’s formidable electoral machinery. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), however, has criticized the campaign, accusing the Congress of attempting to misappropriate public funds. Notwithstanding these allegations, the INC remains undeterred, persisting with the campaign and encouraging donations in multiples of Rs 138, symbolizing their long-standing mission to forge a better India.

Implications on Indian Political Landscape

This news underscores the evolving political fundraising landscape in India and the escalating preparations for the impending general elections. The success of the ‘Donate for Desh’ campaign not only showcases the INC’s innovative fundraising approach but also signifies the public’s continued trust in the party despite its recent challenges. As the Lok Sabha elections approach, the campaign’s trajectory will be a key indicator of the party’s potential electoral performance and its ability to counter the BJP’s robust campaign.