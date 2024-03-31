Congress Critiques PM Modi's Silence on Women, Farmers, Youth Issues in UP

On March 31, the Congress party directed sharp criticism towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of maintaining a "studious silence" on pressing issues in Uttar Pradesh. This critique comes as Modi prepares for a significant rally in Meerut, with Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh raising poignant questions on behalf of the state's populace.

Allegations of Failure Across Sectors

Ramesh pointed out several areas where the Prime Minister's actions, or lack thereof, have seemingly contradicted his public statements on empowerment and support. Despite Modi's vocal support for women's empowerment, recent events within his party and the treatment of female athletes suggest a gap between rhetoric and reality. Similarly, on the agricultural front, despite posthumous honors to farming champions, the Modi administration is accused of sidelining the Swaminathan Committee Report, crucial for farmer welfare. Ramesh underscored these contradictions, questioning Modi's commitment to the promises made back in 2014.

Educational and Employment Concerns

The Congress also highlighted the detrimental impact of examination paper leaks on the youth, an issue that has persisted under Modi's tenure. With over 43 recruitment exams compromised in recent years, the dreams of millions of young Indians seeking government employment have been jeopardized. The Congress party has proposed the introduction of stringent legislation to combat this issue, challenging Modi's administration to present a concrete plan to prevent future leaks and address the injustice faced by the nation's youth.

Questions for the Prime Minister

As Modi's rally in Meerut approaches, the Congress's pointed inquiries serve not just as a critique of past and present failures but also as a call for accountability and action. Ramesh's questions reflect significant public concerns, awaiting Modi's response. The broader implications of these issues resonate beyond Uttar Pradesh, touching on national themes of governance, accountability, and the gap between political promises and their fulfillment.