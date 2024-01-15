Congress Criticizes President Biden over Yemen Airstrike

US President Joe Biden is under fire from members of Congress over an airstrike in Yemen, which critics argue breaches war powers legislation. The military action has reignited discussions on the executive branch’s authority to conduct military operations without Congress’s explicit consent, raising questions about compliance with the War Powers Resolution, a law designed to regulate the president’s ability to involve the US in armed conflict without Congressional approval. Lawmakers from both parties have voiced concerns regarding transparency and the potential for such actions to lead to further military involvement without adequate oversight.

The Yemen Airstrike: A Flashpoint of Controversy

On January 12, 2024, the United States, in conjunction with the United Kingdom and other nations, launched a series of missile and airstrikes against the Houthi movement Ansar Allah in Yemen. This move was a reaction to Houthi assaults on ships in the Red Sea, incurring the deaths of at least five people, with six more wounded, according to Houthi reports. Despite the Biden administration previously removing Ansar Allah from the Foreign Terrorist Organization blacklist due to humanitarian aid concerns, President Biden greenlit the strikes to degrade Houthi capabilities to threaten Red Sea targets.

The airstrikes, supported by countries including the UK, Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands, have drawn criticism, especially from Arab and Muslim voters. The Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR) expressed grave concerns over the airstrikes, warning of an escalating risk of war. Criticism has also come from pro-Palestinian groups calling for an immediate ceasefire, signalling a growing sentiment among Muslim and Arab Americans against reelecting President Biden due to his handling of the Israel-Palestine conflict.

International Repercussions and Ongoing Tensions

Stephen Flynn, the SNP Westminster leader, has warned that the US-UK airstrikes in Yemen could trigger a broader crisis in the region. Frances Guy, the UK’s former ambassador to Yemen, echoed these concerns, cautioning that the airstrikes could ’embolden’ Houthi sympathizers. Meanwhile, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has expressed support for the military operation.

Despite international consensus against the Houthis, with a resolution approved by a majority of eleven voters, there have been abstentions from Russia, China, Algeria, and Mozambique. The Biden administration’s response to the Houthi threat has drawn criticism from several American politicians and former defense officials. Diplomatic efforts with Iran are currently in progress to persuade the Houthis to cease their Red Sea attacks.

Future Implications

Yemenis have protested the aerial attacks by the US and UK, which have slowed Red Sea shipping and caused Houthi troop casualties. The Houthi rebels still hold about three-quarters of their missile and drone firing capabilities, posing a continued threat to vessels in the Red Sea. As the conflict escalates, over 150,000 deaths have already occurred, leading to one of the world’s worst humanitarian disasters.

The criticism faced by President Biden reflects a broader tension between the legislative and executive branches over foreign policy conduct and military force usage. As the situation progresses, it remains to be seen how these tensions will resolve and what their implications will be for the future of US foreign policy.