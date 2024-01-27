Congress Criticizes Government Over Unemployment Crisis, Cites Exodus to Israel

In a scathing critique of the Indian government, the Indian National Congress (INC) has voiced concerns over the alarming rise of unemployment in the country. The INC's critique comes in the wake of reports of people from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana lining up for employment opportunities in Israel, a scenario the party interprets as a stark indication of a severe unemployment crisis.

Congress Highlights Employment Crisis

Leading the charge against the government is Congress General Secretary, Jairam Ramesh, who highlighted the plight of young men from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. According to Ramesh, these individuals are so desperate for employment that they are willing to seek work in conflict-affected areas of Israel. The fact that these men are willing to take up positions ordinarily filled by Palestinian workers underscores their desperation, Ramesh opined.

The situation sharply contradicts the government's assertions of a thriving economy. The INC has lambasted the central government's economic policies, pointing to the surge in vegetable prices and the growing number of Indians battling inflation and job loss.

Congress's Fight for Justice

The party has vowed to fight for justice for the Indian population rattled by unemployment and inflation. This commitment is embodied in the Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi, which aims to address these pressing issues. Through this initiative, the Congress seeks to deliver justice to the people by highlighting and challenging the government's policies, which they believe are responsible for the spiraling cost of living and mounting unemployment.