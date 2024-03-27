Congress Clashes with UBT Sena over Mumbai Lok Sabha Seats Allocation

In a recent political development, the Shiv Sena (UBT) announced its first list of 17 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra, sparking a controversy with its Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance partner, Congress. The central issue revolves around seat allocations in Mumbai South West, Bhiwandi, and Sangli, with Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam disputing the Mumbai North West seat designated to Amol Kirtikar by Shiv Sena. Despite these disputes, Shiv Sena asserts that there are no seat-sharing issues within the MVA alliance.

Roots of the Conflict

This contention arises amidst the backdrop of ongoing discussions between the Congress-led MVA and the BJP-led Maha Yuti alliances in Maharashtra over seat-sharing for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. While both alliances have reportedly resolved 90% of their seat-sharing disagreements, a few contentious spots remain, notably within the MVA alliance. The effort to include Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi founder Prakash Ambedkar in the MVA has added another layer of complexity to the negotiations, with Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole urging MVA allies to accept a seat-sharing proposal from Ambedkar.

Internal Alliance Dynamics

The internal dynamics of the MVA alliance have been further strained as Prakash Ambedkar declared the end of his alliance with Shiv Sena (UBT), citing unresolved seat-sharing agreements. This announcement was compounded by Patole's criticism of Uddhav Thackeray's unilateral decision to announce a candidate for the Sangli Lok Sabha seat, a constituency traditionally contested by Congress. These developments have highlighted the fragility of the MVA alliance and the challenges it faces in presenting a united front against the opposition.

Looking Forward

The ongoing disputes within the MVA alliance over seat distribution underscore the complex nature of coalition politics in Maharashtra. As the Lok Sabha elections approach, the ability of the MVA to resolve its internal differences and present a cohesive strategy against the Maha Yuti alliance will be crucial. The outcome of these negotiations will not only shape the electoral battle in Maharashtra but also have significant implications for the broader political landscape in India.