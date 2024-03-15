Congress Chief Kharge Accuses PM Modi Over Electoral Bonds, Demands Supreme Court Inquiry

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday lambasted Prime Minister Narendra Modi concerning the electoral bonds issue, asserting that PM Modi, who often boasts 'Modi ki Sarkar', should bear accountability for the alleged financial gains BJP accrued from the scheme. In a Bengaluru press conference, Kharge highlighted the Supreme Court's recent revelations on BJP's monetary benefits from electoral bonds and demanded a high-level Supreme Court inquiry into the matter.

Electoral Bonds Controversy Unveiled

The crux of Kharge's argument lies in the disparity revealed by the State Bank of India's data, showcasing a significant majority of electoral bond donations favoring the BJP, with a stark contrast in funds received by the Congress. Kharge raised concerns over the transparency and legitimacy of such donations, pointing out the involvement of donors with pending Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax cases, suggesting undue pressure and potential quid pro quo arrangements. This disclosure has intensified the debate on the electoral bonds' transparency and the influence of anonymous donations on political integrity.

Allegations of Financial Bias and Misconduct

Furthering his allegations, Kharge disclosed the freezing of Congress party accounts by the Income Tax Department, purportedly under BJP's instructions, thereby crippling the party's financial capabilities in the electoral arena. This move, according to Kharge, starkly contrasts with the unfettered access BJP seems to have to financial resources, raising questions about the level playing field in Indian politics. His call for a Supreme Court-led investigation aims to unearth the depths of this financial disparity and its implications on democratic processes.

Supreme Court's Stance and Future Implications

The Supreme Court's recent criticism of SBI's non-disclosure of electoral bond details underscores the judiciary's growing concern over the scheme's transparency. With the Court issuing a notice to SBI for a detailed explanation, the spotlight is on the impending judicial scrutiny and its potential to redefine political funding norms in India. Kharge's demand for freezing BJP's accounts, pending investigation, sets a precedent for accountability, urging a reevaluation of electoral bonds' role in fostering an equitable political landscape.

As this controversy unfolds, the call for transparency and accountability in political funding becomes louder. With the Supreme Court's involvement, India stands at a crossroads, potentially revising its approach to electoral bonds and setting new standards for political donations. The outcome of this inquiry may not only reshape BJP and Congress's financial dynamics but also redefine the ethical boundaries of political funding in India.