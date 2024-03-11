Congress Challenges ITAT Decision at Delhi HC Over Rs 105 Crore Tax Notice

The Indian National Congress has taken its battle to the Delhi High Court, challenging the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal's (ITAT) decision which dismissed its plea for a stay on the recovery of over Rs 105 crore in outstanding taxes. This legal move underscores the party's contention against what it perceives as unjust penalties imposed for the assessment year 2018-19, drawing significant attention due to the timing ahead of the General Elections.

Advertisment

Legal Battle Over Tax Notices

The crux of the controversy lies in the ITAT's rejection of Congress's appeal against the Income Tax Department's hefty penalties amounting to Rs 210 crore for alleged discrepancies in tax returns. Following this, the Congress's bank accounts were frozen, and a subsequent withdrawal of Rs 65 crore from its funds was made, heightening tensions between the political party and the tax authority. The Congress has labeled these actions as an 'attack on democracy', especially with the Lok Sabha elections on the horizon, arguing that these moves severely impede its election campaign operations due to the freezing of crucial funds.

Seeking Judicial Relief

Advertisment

In its petition to the Delhi High Court, the Congress argued for the need to access its funds to ensure smooth functioning and preparation for the upcoming General Elections. The party's move to the judiciary aims not only to challenge the ITAT's order but also to seek relief from the financial strains imposed by the Income Tax Department's actions. This case has not only legal but significant political implications, considering the role of financial resources in electoral politics.

Implications and the Road Ahead

The Delhi High Court's decision on this matter will be closely watched, as it has the potential to set precedents for how tax disputes involving political parties are handled in India. Furthermore, the outcome could influence the Congress party's ability to campaign effectively in the upcoming elections, thereby affecting the broader political landscape. As the court deliberates on this pivotal case, the intersection of law, politics, and finance remains under the spotlight, highlighting the intricate balance between governmental oversight and democratic freedoms.