Congress Campaigns for EWS Reservation Relaxation, Seeks Votes in Lok Sabha Polls

In a strategic move to garner support from unreserved communities for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Congress party has launched a campaign advocating for the relaxation of the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) reservation criteria, mirroring the model implemented in Rajasthan. This initiative, led by former Rajasthan minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, aims to provide equal opportunities by eliminating restrictive income and land ownership clauses, thereby appealing to a broader voter base across India.

Push for Equality and Opportunity

At the heart of the Congress party's campaign is the demand for modifications to the current EWS reservation system, which imposes stringent eligibility conditions on economically weaker individuals from unreserved categories. Highlighting the Rajasthan government's precedent, the party argues for the removal of the Rs 8 lakh annual income ceiling and other restrictive clauses, advocating for a more inclusive approach to reservation. This stance has garnered support from various quarters, including students from Rajasthan universities and Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijay Singh, who have called for nationwide implementation of these relaxed criteria.

Comparative Analysis and Advocacy

Digvijaya Singh's advocacy in Parliament, backed by compelling data, underscores the disparity in selection ratios among different categories under the current EWS reservation framework. By comparing the age relaxation benefits provided to SC, ST, and OBC categories with the lack thereof for EWS candidates, Singh makes a strong case for uniformity. Furthermore, the Ashok Dalwai committee's report on farmer incomes is cited to challenge the fairness of equating uncertain agricultural earnings with the fixed income threshold of Rs 8 lakh, highlighting the need for a more equitable consideration of economic status.

Electoral Strategy and Broader Implications

By championing the cause of EWS reservation relaxation, the Congress party strategically targets the unreserved farming communities, a significant demographic across states like Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, and Maharashtra, among others. This move not only addresses longstanding demands for a more just reservation system but also positions the Congress as a proponent of economic equality ahead of the critical Lok Sabha elections. The campaign reflects a broader political strategy to resonate with the aspirations of economically weaker sections, potentially reshaping the electoral landscape.