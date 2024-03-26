Congress Braces for I-T Dept's Rs 524 Crore Demand Amid Election Fund Crisis

With the Lok Sabha elections looming, the Indian National Congress is grappling with a mounting financial crisis, highlighted by the Income Tax Department's recent demand for Rs 523.87 crore over 'unaccounted transactions' from 2014-2021. This comes on the heels of the department withdrawing Rs 135 crore from the party's accounts for previous dues, further straining its election campaign budget.

Financial Troubles Amid Political Battle

The Congress party's financial woes have been compounded by a series of legal setbacks. In March, it lost its appeal before the Income-Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) against the withdrawal of Rs 135 crore. Subsequently, the Delhi High Court dismissed its challenge against the I-T department's search operations, deemed 'time-barred' and a 'delayed action'. These legal battles, coupled with the I-T department's rigorous scrutiny, have left the party in a precarious financial state, just as it gears up for a critical electoral showdown.

Vendetta Politics or Due Process?

Accusations of vendetta politics are rife, with Congress leaders alleging that the timing of these financial demands is a deliberate attempt to cripple the party's election campaign. Evidence of unaccounted transactions, including pay-offs traced back to electoral bonds and substantial donations from corporate groups, has surfaced, further complicating the situation. These developments have sparked a debate on the fairness of the I-T department's actions, with some viewing it as a targeted move against the principal opposition party.

Election Campaign in Jeopardy

The Congress party's dire financial straits have raised concerns about its ability to compete effectively in the upcoming elections. With significant funds tied up in legal disputes and potential penalties, the party's campaign efforts are severely hampered. This situation raises questions about the impact of financial scrutiny on the democratic process and the integrity of electoral competition.

The unfolding financial drama surrounding the Congress party underscores the intricate relationship between politics, finance, and law. As the Lok Sabha elections draw near, the party's ability to navigate these challenges will be crucial in determining its electoral fortunes. The outcome of this financial tussle could have far-reaching implications for India's political landscape, highlighting the need for a balanced approach to political financing and accountability.