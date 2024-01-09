Congress and AAP Commence Seat-Sharing Talks for Delhi Lok Sabha Elections

In a crucial political development, the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) commenced their initial meeting to deliberate on seat-sharing arrangements for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Delhi. The Congress, represented by notable members including Mukul Wasnik, expressed its intention to contest four of the seven seats in the capital, despite not having any sitting members in the lower house from the city, currently held entirely by the BJP.

Expansion of Alliance Discussions

On the other hand, AAP, represented by Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak and members of the Delhi cabinet, sought to broaden the conversation beyond Delhi. They aimed to discuss potential alliances in Gujarat, Goa, and Haryana, even as the Congress made it clear that their discussions were exclusively for Delhi. The Punjab topic was deliberately sidestepped due to the local unit’s opposition to an alliance with AAP.

Electoral Data and Seat Demands

While AAP refrained from commenting on the negotiations, they presented electoral data to bolster their seat demands in other states. In the 2019 elections, Congress had secured a 22.5% vote share in Delhi, while AAP trailed slightly with 18%. Both parties, erstwhile adversaries, are now in agreement to continue discussions and work towards a common goal—defeating the BJP.

Alliance Talks with Other Parties

Simultaneously, the Congress alliance panel initiated seat-sharing talks with allies like JDU and RJD in Patna. However, the process has been met with impatience from some allies, including the Trinamool Congress, due to delays in negotiations. Trinamool has offered two seats to Congress in West Bengal, a proposal that has been received with dissatisfaction by the state unit.

This initial meeting between Congress and AAP is viewed as a confidence-building exercise, setting the stage for further negotiations. With another meeting planned to finalize seat sharing, the political landscape of Delhi seems poised for a significant shift.