en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

Congress and AAP Commence Seat-Sharing Talks for Delhi Lok Sabha Elections

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 8, 2024 at 9:08 pm EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 10:46 pm EST
Congress and AAP Commence Seat-Sharing Talks for Delhi Lok Sabha Elections

In a crucial political development, the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) commenced their initial meeting to deliberate on seat-sharing arrangements for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Delhi. The Congress, represented by notable members including Mukul Wasnik, expressed its intention to contest four of the seven seats in the capital, despite not having any sitting members in the lower house from the city, currently held entirely by the BJP.

Expansion of Alliance Discussions

On the other hand, AAP, represented by Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak and members of the Delhi cabinet, sought to broaden the conversation beyond Delhi. They aimed to discuss potential alliances in Gujarat, Goa, and Haryana, even as the Congress made it clear that their discussions were exclusively for Delhi. The Punjab topic was deliberately sidestepped due to the local unit’s opposition to an alliance with AAP.

Electoral Data and Seat Demands

While AAP refrained from commenting on the negotiations, they presented electoral data to bolster their seat demands in other states. In the 2019 elections, Congress had secured a 22.5% vote share in Delhi, while AAP trailed slightly with 18%. Both parties, erstwhile adversaries, are now in agreement to continue discussions and work towards a common goal—defeating the BJP.

Alliance Talks with Other Parties

Simultaneously, the Congress alliance panel initiated seat-sharing talks with allies like JDU and RJD in Patna. However, the process has been met with impatience from some allies, including the Trinamool Congress, due to delays in negotiations. Trinamool has offered two seats to Congress in West Bengal, a proposal that has been received with dissatisfaction by the state unit.

This initial meeting between Congress and AAP is viewed as a confidence-building exercise, setting the stage for further negotiations. With another meeting planned to finalize seat sharing, the political landscape of Delhi seems poised for a significant shift.

0
Elections India Politics
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Elections

See more
6 mins ago
Radio Segment Unveils Transformative Political Landscape in South Africa
In a recent radio segment on Motsweding FM, a thought-provoking dialogue unfolded between Kelebogile Kgetse and Nhlamulo Ndhlela, a spokesperson for the pioneering political entity, UmKhonto WeSizwe. The discussion honed in on the dynamic political landscape of the nation, with the looming prospect of highly contested elections in the coming year. The elections are anticipated
Radio Segment Unveils Transformative Political Landscape in South Africa
Folly Beach Announces Special Election Following City Council Resignation
3 hours ago
Folly Beach Announces Special Election Following City Council Resignation
Bipartisan Group 'No Labels' Prepares 'Unity' Presidential Ticket for 2024 Elections
3 hours ago
Bipartisan Group 'No Labels' Prepares 'Unity' Presidential Ticket for 2024 Elections
Chad's Interim PM Succès Masra Pledges Salary to Charity Amidst Political Transition
1 hour ago
Chad's Interim PM Succès Masra Pledges Salary to Charity Amidst Political Transition
Tensions Rise in Punjab Congress Over Sidhu's Independent Rallies
2 hours ago
Tensions Rise in Punjab Congress Over Sidhu's Independent Rallies
BJP's Ambitious Strategy for India's 2024 Parliamentary Elections: Targeting 400 Seats
2 hours ago
BJP's Ambitious Strategy for India's 2024 Parliamentary Elections: Targeting 400 Seats
Latest Headlines
World News
Adidas' Super Shoes Get Super Pricey: Adizero Adios Pro Evo 1 Now at £450
56 seconds
Adidas' Super Shoes Get Super Pricey: Adizero Adios Pro Evo 1 Now at £450
Hunter Biden's Surprise Appearance at House Hearing Sparks Chaos
1 min
Hunter Biden's Surprise Appearance at House Hearing Sparks Chaos
President Ramaphosa Confident about South Africa's Genocide Case Against Israel at ICJ
2 mins
President Ramaphosa Confident about South Africa's Genocide Case Against Israel at ICJ
The Unfolding Crisis in Venezuela: 69% Population Living in Poverty
3 mins
The Unfolding Crisis in Venezuela: 69% Population Living in Poverty
Global Study Unveils High Usage of Non-prescription Weight Loss Products Among Adolescents
3 mins
Global Study Unveils High Usage of Non-prescription Weight Loss Products Among Adolescents
UK Government to Rectify Post Office Scandal with New Legislation
5 mins
UK Government to Rectify Post Office Scandal with New Legislation
Mass Exoneration in Horizon Scandal: A Step Forward or a Slippery Slope?
5 mins
Mass Exoneration in Horizon Scandal: A Step Forward or a Slippery Slope?
Radio Segment Unveils Transformative Political Landscape in South Africa
6 mins
Radio Segment Unveils Transformative Political Landscape in South Africa
Hunter Biden's Sudden Presence Ignites 'White Privilege' Dispute in Congress
8 mins
Hunter Biden's Sudden Presence Ignites 'White Privilege' Dispute in Congress
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
4 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
4 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
6 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
7 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
8 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
8 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
8 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
8 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU
8 hours
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app