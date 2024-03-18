Congress Alleges Electoral Bonds Scheme Channels Black Money to BJP, Demands Accountability

Amidst rising political tensions, Congress has openly accused the BJP of misusing the electoral bonds scheme to funnel black money into its coffers, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah at the center of these allegations. The opposition's claims have sparked a heated debate on the transparency and integrity of political funding in India, urging a closer inspection of the electoral bonds mechanism introduced in 2018.

Advertisment

Unveiling the Controversy

According to Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, the electoral bonds scheme has morphed into the government's biggest extortion racket, favoring the BJP with a disproportionate share of the donations. Ramesh highlighted that while the BJP amassed around Rs 6,800 crore through electoral bonds, Congress's share was a meager Rs 1,300 crore. Allegations have surfaced that 19 'high-risk' companies, previously flagged for violating money laundering regulations, were among the top contributors to the ruling party, raising questions about the removal of these firms from the 'high-risk' category following their donations.

Political Funding Under Scrutiny

Advertisment

The Congress's accusations extend beyond the electoral bonds scheme to broader concerns over 'tax terrorism' and targeted financial scrutiny by central agencies against opposition parties. The freezing of Congress's accounts by the Income Tax authorities ahead of the Lok Sabha elections has been criticized as a strategic move to financially cripple the opposition. Furthermore, Ramesh's allegations that companies were coerced into donating under the threat of investigation by agencies like the ED, the Income Tax Department, and the CBI have ignited a debate on the misuse of power for political gain.

Electoral Bonds' Implications on Democracy

The controversy surrounding electoral bonds is not just a matter of political rivalry but strikes at the heart of democratic transparency and accountability. The Supreme Court's intervention, demanding complete disclosure of bond details from the State Bank of India, underscores the critical need for transparency in political donations. As the debate intensifies, the role of the Election Commission and the judiciary in ensuring fair play and integrity in political financing becomes increasingly pivotal. The Congress's call for a 100% count of VVPAT slips alongside the electoral bonds issue points to a broader concern over trust and transparency in India's electoral process.

The allegations and counter-allegations surrounding the electoral bonds scheme have opened a Pandora's box on political funding in India, challenging the very foundations of democratic transparency and accountability. As the narrative unfolds, the need for a robust and transparent framework for political donations becomes evident, one that can withstand scrutiny and ensure the integrity of the democratic process.