Conflict & Defence

Congress-Affiliated Kerala Secretariat Association Splits, New Faction Emerges

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:29 am EST
In a recent development in Thiruvananthapuram, the internal rifts within the Congress party have permeated its subsidiary employee body, the Kerala Secretariat Association, causing the organization to fracture. In the wake of this split, a new faction, the Secretariat Staff Organisation, has surfaced, finding support from seasoned Congress leader K C Venugopal.

A New Leader at the Helm

At the helm of this new faction stands C S Sarath Chandran, who formerly held the post of general secretary within the initial association. The birth of this new entity follows prolonged disputes revolving around the election of office-bearers within the existing Kerala Secretariat Association.

Factional Feuds and Unresolved Issues

These disputes have been marked by factional clashes between two groups within the association, colloquially referred to as ‘A’ and ‘I’. Despite the Congress party’s attempts to quell the situation via a committee spearheaded by P C Vishnunath, the issues remained unresolved, leading to the eventual bifurcation of the association.

On the Horizon: Membership Drive

As the new Secretariat Staff Organisation takes form as a separate entity, it is prepping to launch a membership drive in the near future. This move is aimed at solidifying their presence and establishing a firm footing in the landscape of employee associations within the region.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

