en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Congress Addresses Ram Mandir Event Invitation Controversy

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:20 pm EST
Congress Addresses Ram Mandir Event Invitation Controversy

Amidst the cultural and political whirlwind surrounding the Ram Mandir event, the Congress party has made a statement to address growing concerns regarding their perceived invitation snub. This move comes amidst allegations of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) politicizing the consecration ceremony and disregarding religious procedures, causing the Congress party to decline the invitation.

Allegations of Politicization

The Congress party has accused the BJP of turning what should be a religious ceremony into a political event. This accusation comes after the BJP allegedly used the event for electoral gain, a move that has caused a significant amount of controversy. Despite this, the Congress party has emphasized its belief in personal faith and freedom, stating that individuals should have the right to visit religious places based on personal beliefs.

Statements from the Congress Party

Senior party leaders including Karan Singh, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Pawan Khera have made statements providing insights into the controversy. The leaders have discussed the political nature of the event, the disregard for religious procedures, and the allegations against the BJP. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge clarified that the controversy over the Congress boycotting the event is a conspiracy by the BJP.

Impact on Public Opinion

This situation has the potential to significantly impact public opinion, especially with the approaching 2024 elections where cultural and religious affiliations often influence electoral outcomes. Allegations of being anti-Hindu and anti-Ram have been levelled against the Congress by the ruling BJP, to which the Congress retaliated by questioning the absence of four Shankaracharyas at the event. The decision of Uttar Pradesh Congress committee leaders to visit the temple on January 15 has further fuelled debate, raising questions about the politicization of the event and the Congress party’s stance on the issue.

0
India Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
21 mins ago
Delhi University Enhances Security Measures Following IIT-Delhi Incident
Delhi University administration, in a recent directive, has mandated the installation of CCTV cameras outside women’s washrooms and changing rooms during events. This move comes as a direct response to an incident at the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT-Delhi) where a number of women were surreptitiously filmed. The new security measure is aimed at
Delhi University Enhances Security Measures Following IIT-Delhi Incident
India's GenAI Revolution: A Leap Towards Linguistic Inclusivity
41 mins ago
India's GenAI Revolution: A Leap Towards Linguistic Inclusivity
Jammu and Kashmir Industrial Sector: Seeking Resolutions and Growth
42 mins ago
Jammu and Kashmir Industrial Sector: Seeking Resolutions and Growth
RBI Unveils Five Major Changes to UPI Transactions Effective 2024
25 mins ago
RBI Unveils Five Major Changes to UPI Transactions Effective 2024
Karnataka Anganwadis Swap Groundnut Chikkis with Millet Laddus in Dietary Overhaul
27 mins ago
Karnataka Anganwadis Swap Groundnut Chikkis with Millet Laddus in Dietary Overhaul
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Spiritual and Cultural Journey in Nashik
30 mins ago
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Spiritual and Cultural Journey in Nashik
Latest Headlines
World News
Taiwan's Presidential Election: Navigating Geopolitics and Domestic Challenges
23 seconds
Taiwan's Presidential Election: Navigating Geopolitics and Domestic Challenges
She Cranes Triumph Over Welsh Feathers, Tying Series in Cardiff
29 seconds
She Cranes Triumph Over Welsh Feathers, Tying Series in Cardiff
Trump’s 2024 Strategy: Dove or Hawk?
53 seconds
Trump’s 2024 Strategy: Dove or Hawk?
Football's Changing Guard: Veteran Coaches Carroll, Saban, Belichick Depart
2 mins
Football's Changing Guard: Veteran Coaches Carroll, Saban, Belichick Depart
NBA Academy Africa's Star Center Khaman Maluach Eyes Duke University
2 mins
NBA Academy Africa's Star Center Khaman Maluach Eyes Duke University
Sri Lanka Doubles DAT Allowance in Bid to Stem Medical Brain Drain
2 mins
Sri Lanka Doubles DAT Allowance in Bid to Stem Medical Brain Drain
Hamburg Protesters Rally Against AfD and Werteunion's Alleged Deportation Plans
3 mins
Hamburg Protesters Rally Against AfD and Werteunion's Alleged Deportation Plans
USA Pickleball Unveils 2024 Golden Ticket Tournaments: A Gateway to National Championships
3 mins
USA Pickleball Unveils 2024 Golden Ticket Tournaments: A Gateway to National Championships
Cote d'Ivoire Gears Up to Host the 34th Africa Cup of Nations
3 mins
Cote d'Ivoire Gears Up to Host the 34th Africa Cup of Nations
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
59 mins
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
6 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
7 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
7 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
9 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
10 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
12 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
13 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
13 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app