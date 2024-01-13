Congress Addresses Ram Mandir Event Invitation Controversy

Amidst the cultural and political whirlwind surrounding the Ram Mandir event, the Congress party has made a statement to address growing concerns regarding their perceived invitation snub. This move comes amidst allegations of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) politicizing the consecration ceremony and disregarding religious procedures, causing the Congress party to decline the invitation.

Allegations of Politicization

The Congress party has accused the BJP of turning what should be a religious ceremony into a political event. This accusation comes after the BJP allegedly used the event for electoral gain, a move that has caused a significant amount of controversy. Despite this, the Congress party has emphasized its belief in personal faith and freedom, stating that individuals should have the right to visit religious places based on personal beliefs.

Statements from the Congress Party

Senior party leaders including Karan Singh, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Pawan Khera have made statements providing insights into the controversy. The leaders have discussed the political nature of the event, the disregard for religious procedures, and the allegations against the BJP. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge clarified that the controversy over the Congress boycotting the event is a conspiracy by the BJP.

Impact on Public Opinion

This situation has the potential to significantly impact public opinion, especially with the approaching 2024 elections where cultural and religious affiliations often influence electoral outcomes. Allegations of being anti-Hindu and anti-Ram have been levelled against the Congress by the ruling BJP, to which the Congress retaliated by questioning the absence of four Shankaracharyas at the event. The decision of Uttar Pradesh Congress committee leaders to visit the temple on January 15 has further fuelled debate, raising questions about the politicization of the event and the Congress party’s stance on the issue.