Congress Accuses Modi of Spreading Lies, Ignoring Key Issues

In a pointed rebuttal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent remarks, the Congress party, led by its president, Mallikarjun Kharge, has launched a scathing criticism of the Prime Minister. Labeling Modi's speeches as riddled with false information, arrogance, and hatred, the Congress party has accused the Prime Minister of focusing his energies on denigrating the Congress rather than addressing pressing national issues.

Pinning Down Modi on Facts and Figures

Kharge, in his address, highlighted a series of data points and statistics that paint a contrasting picture to the narrative spun by Modi. The Congress president emphasized the rising unemployment rates, the sluggish GDP growth, and the unabated privatization of Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) under Modi's government. Labeling this trend as the 'Sell and Loot' policy, Kharge underscored that such moves have come at the expense of countless vacant government posts.

Unearthing Unaddressed Issues

Unemployment, price rise, and economic inequality - these are the issues that Kharge accused Modi of sidelining in his speeches. The Congress president accused the Prime Minister of conveniently glossing over these critical societal challenges while choosing to focus his attention on berating the Congress party's role in India's historical and current affairs.

Highlighting Congress's Contributions

Undeterred by Modi's accusations, Kharge drew attention to the Congress-led UPA government's significant strides in economic growth, poverty reduction, and digital infrastructure. He also highlighted the government's lack of transparency with data, citing the absence of a government census, economic survey, employment data, and health survey. Kharge expressed concerns about the government's approach to education, specifically the contractual nature of teaching positions in Eklavya schools, and the growing trade deficit that the government refuses to acknowledge as a problem.