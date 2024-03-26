Congress Accuses Modi Government of Worker Injustices, Proposes 'Shramik Nyay' for Fair Wages

The Indian National Congress has leveled serious allegations against the Narendra Modi-led government, citing six major injustices towards Indian workers, including a notable decline in real wages and what they term the 'slow death of MGNREGA'. Highlighting its commitment to labor justice, the Congress party has introduced 'Shramik Nyay', a suite of guarantees aimed at rectifying these injustices.

Unveiling 'Shramik Nyay'

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, through social media, spotlighted the stagnation in the growth rate of real wages between 2014-15 and 2021-22, which was notably less than 1% per year. This stagnation was contrasted with the higher growth rates during the UPA 2 era from 2009-10 to 2013-14. The Congress blames the Modi government's mandatory Aadhaar-based payments in MGNREGA for disenfranchising seven crore people over two years. Jairam Ramesh, Congress's general secretary in charge of communications, outlined the injustices inflicted upon workers, including declining real wages, anti-worker labor codes, and the rising contractualisation.

The Impact of Declining Real Wages

Ramesh further elaborated on the adverse effects of declining real wages over the past decade, including their impact on workers' purchasing power. For instance, the purchasing power regarding arhar dal has diminished significantly from 2014 to 2023. The Congress party's 'Shramik Nyay' guarantees aim to address these concerns by ensuring a nationwide minimum wage of 400 per day and revising the Modi government's labor codes to fortify labor rights.

Addressing Contractualisation and Unemployment

The Congress has expressed concerns over the rising trend of contractualisation and the decline in stable salaried jobs, attributing these trends to the policies of the Modi government. The party promises to halt the contractualisation of core government functions and reverse the premature de-industrialization of India. Furthermore, they aim to introduce an employment guarantee act for urban areas, among other guarantees, to mitigate the effects of the Modi government's policies on the working class.

The Congress's 'Shramik Nyay' initiative reflects a significant effort to address the grievances of Indian workers, proposing substantial changes to the current labor and employment landscape. By focusing on increasing real wages, revising labor codes, and reducing contractualisation, the Congress aims to dispel the 'darkness of the anyay kaal' and improve the livelihoods of millions of workers across the country.