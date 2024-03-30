Congress Accuses BJP's Shobha Karandlaje of ₹44-Crore Scam in Bengaluru North Race

Rajeev Gowda, the Congress candidate for Bengaluru North Lok Sabha constituency, has thrown a significant accusation against his BJP counterpart, Shobha Karandlaje, alleging her involvement in a ₹44-crore scam back in 2014. This accusation comes amid the heated campaign trail, with the general elections just around the corner. Gowda's allegations not only question Karandlaje's integrity but also cast a shadow on the overseeing by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has famously promised a corruption-free government.

The Allegations Unfold

Gowda's allegations are not without basis, as he points to a case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in 2014. Despite being listed as accused number 23 in the case, Karandlaje's political career seemed unscathed as she was inducted into the Ministry by PM Modi himself. Furthermore, Gowda alleges that during the 2019 elections, Karandlaje provided misleading information in her affidavit, a serious violation of election laws. This move has raised concerns about the accountability mechanisms within the ruling party and the ED's impartiality, which Gowda accuses of acting as a 'private body of the BJP'.

Political Implications and Public Perception

The timing of these allegations could not be more critical, coming just as the country prepares for the general elections. It raises questions about the vetting process for candidates within the BJP and the effectiveness of India's anti-corruption bodies. The Congress's strategic move to highlight this issue aims to tarnish the