Congress Accused of Deception Over Group-I Exam Notifications by State BJP President

State BJP President, G Kishan Reddy, has accused the Congress party of duping the people of Telangana with unfulfilled election promises. The crux of his criticism lies in the party's failure to issue notifications for Group-I examinations on February 1, as previously promised.

Unfulfilled Promises and Public Deception

Reddy's censure comes in the wake of mounting disappointment and accusations of deception aimed at the Congress party. Many in the State, particularly the youth who stood by the party during the assembly elections, now feel betrayed. Their sense of disillusionment stems from the Congress party's history of breaking promises. Reddy pointed out that the party had even gone as far as advertising the examination dates in newspapers, only to fall short of their commitment.

A History of Unmet Commitments

According to Reddy, this act of failing to deliver on promises is not an isolated incident but rather part of a larger pattern. The BJP leader suggested that this strategy is indicative of the party's approach to its other commitments made to the electorate. The incident has hence raised questions about the Congress party's credibility and its ability to keep its word to the public.

The Group-I Examination Controversy

The Group-I examination controversy is not new. The previous government had issued notifications for 503 Group – I posts in 2022. However, the examination was cancelled due to paper leakage and issues with biometric details. This recent failure to issue the notification as promised has thus added to the ongoing frustration and disappointment among prospective job aspirants.