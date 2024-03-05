Congress 2024 Manifesto Promises: Job Vacancies Fill-up, Youth Allowance, and Education Loan Relief

Amidst the fervent pace of political preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress party is gearing up to unveil a manifesto that not only aims at tackling the pressing issue of unemployment but also promises a range of benefits to empower the youth, women, and farmers. On March 5, former party chief Rahul Gandhi highlighted the party's commitment to creating a foolproof system to prevent paper leaks in professional recruitment exams, a menace that has jeopardized the future of millions.

Combatting Unemployment and Ensuring Transparency

In a significant move to address the rampant issue of unemployment among the youth, the Congress party has pledged to fill approximately 10 lakh existing vacancies in various government departments. This initiative aligns with the broader vision of enhancing vocational training and apprenticeships, ensuring the workforce is better equipped to meet global job market demands. Rahul Gandhi's emphasis on eradicating the criminal nexus responsible for paper leaks in recruitment exams underscores the party’s dedication to fostering a transparent and equitable employment process. Details on this can be found through a report.

Empowering Women, Farmers, and the Youth

Beyond the critical issue of unemployment, the Congress manifesto is set to introduce a plethora of proposals aimed at various societal sectors. For the youth, apart from job security, initiatives such as an unemployment allowance and a low interest rate on education loans are proposed to alleviate financial burdens and foster an environment conducive to academic and professional growth. Women are also a focal point of the manifesto, with promises of monthly cash assistance and possibly concessional travel, reflecting the party's commitment to gender equality and empowerment. In the realm of agriculture, the Congress plans to ensure higher minimum support prices (MSP) for farmers and to abolish goods and services tax (GST) on agricultural tools, signalling a shift towards sustainable and profitable farming practices.

Revamping Recruitment and Ensuring Social Security

The manifesto’s stance on scrapping the Agnipath recruitment scheme and reverting to the traditional system for armed forces recruitment hints at a broader agenda to overhaul employment strategies and ensure job security for the nation's defenders. Additionally, the party’s commitment to conducting a caste-based census and making MSP a statutory right indicates a move towards more inclusive governance and social justice. These initiatives, collectively, aim to build a more equitable society by addressing long-standing issues of transparency, fairness, and social security.

As the Congress party prepares to present its comprehensive manifesto, the proposed measures reflect a deep understanding of the current socio-economic challenges and a commitment to addressing them through innovative and inclusive policies. These proposals, if implemented, could significantly alter the employment landscape, empower marginalized communities, and catalyze India’s progress towards becoming a more equitable and prosperous society. The anticipation surrounding the manifesto suggests a critical juncture in Indian politics, where the prioritization of employment, education, and social justice could very well redefine the future trajectory of the nation.