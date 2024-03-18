President Denis Sassou Nguesso of the Republic of the Congo has declared his nation's dedication to enhancing global peace, amidst widespread violence and instability. During an exclusive interview with China Central Television, Sassou Nguesso expressed deep concern for peace and security worldwide, particularly highlighting the role of China's proposed initiatives in fostering effective global governance. His remarks came at the third South Summit of the Group of 77 and China, underlining the urgency for countries in the South to collaborate towards peace.

Embracing China’s Global Initiatives

In his discourse, President Sassou Nguesso focused on the significance of three key initiatives introduced by Chinese President Xi Jinping; the Global Civilization Initiative, the Global Development Initiative, and the Global Security Initiative. He praised these proposals for their potential to steer the world through its current turmoil and towards a transformative era of stability and prosperity. By advocating for these initiatives, Sassou Nguesso aligns Congo with a vision of global governance that seeks to mitigate violence and enhance international cooperation.

Global Violence: A Shared Concern

The Republic of the Congo, under Sassou Nguesso’s leadership, has voiced its alarm over the ongoing violence and unrest affecting various regions across the globe. Stressing that no nation is insulated from the repercussions of worldwide conflict, Sassou Nguesso’s commitment to global peace efforts is both a strategic and humanitarian stance. This underscores the interconnectedness of global security issues and the importance of collective action in addressing them.

Strengthening South-South Cooperation

At the heart of Sassou Nguesso’s message is the call for enhanced unity and cooperation among countries of the South. By rallying support for China’s global governance initiatives, he envisions a strengthened South-South collaboration that can significantly contribute to world peace. This approach not only positions the Republic of the Congo as a proactive player in international diplomacy but also signifies a broader shift towards multipolar global leadership, where emerging economies have a more pronounced voice in shaping global affairs.