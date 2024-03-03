Confusion Reigns for 1,200 Candidates as Faculty Posting Schedule Withdrawn

Following a hopeful announcement on February 26 regarding the schedule for new faculty postings, around 1,200 candidates are now facing uncertainty. Initially, they were informed about the dates for the transfer and posting of faculty, sparking elation among the selected candidates. However, a subsequent notification threw their plans into disarray by omitting details about the new faculty postings, leading to widespread concern among those selected for assistant professor positions.
Initial Announcement and Subsequent Confusion
On February 26, an announcement detailed the timeline for the transfer of incumbent faculty and the posting of new faculty, setting a structured schedule from March 11 to March 14. This notification was quickly followed by another on February 27, which revised the transfer dates to March 21 through March 25 and ominously left out any mention of when new faculty postings would occur. This change has significantly impacted the candidates, many of whom had resigned from previous positions in anticipation of their new roles.
Impact on Selected Candidates
The delay and lack of communication have left the selected candidates in a precarious position, especially with the impending model code of conduct for upcoming elections, which could further delay the posting orders. Among the affected is , who secured the 8th rank in Kannada but finds himself struggling to secure the promised assistant professor post. Another candidate, , echoed this sentiment, highlighting the prolonged wait and the urgent need for the government to expedite the posting process.
Call to Action
In response to the uncertainty and delays, the candidates have decided to stage a protest at Freedom Park on March 5, demanding immediate action from the government. Their plea is for the Department of Collegiate Education to complete the posting process before the model code of conduct halts further progress. This situation underlines the challenges faced by those in the academic sector and calls for a more transparent and timely communication process from governmental bodies.
The confusion and frustration among the candidates highlight a broader issue of administrative delays and lack of clear communication, affecting not only their professional lives but also the quality of education awaiting students. The situation serves as a reminder of the importance of efficient governance and the impact of bureaucratic processes on individuals' careers and aspirations.