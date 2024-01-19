Conflict within Minnesota's Metropolitan Governance Task Force: Allegations and Obstacles

In a striking display of internal discord, Minnesota's Metropolitan Governance Task Force wrestles with allegations of obstruction and chaos as it strives to make recommendations for the Metropolitan Council (Met Council). The recent incident involving Myron Orfield, a University of Minnesota law professor and task force member, and two fellow members, Rep. Ginny Klevorn and Rep. Jon Koznick, reveals the extent of this conflict. The clash occurred during an October 25 meeting when Orfield, who is advocating for the Met Council's transition from an appointed to an elected body, was accused of having a conflict of interest while questioning the Met Council's attorney.

Allegations and Accusations

The allegations against Orfield came from Klevorn and Koznick, both of whom oppose the proposed changes to the Met Council. They accused Orfield of using his position within the task force to push his agenda, thereby compromising the group's objectivity. It has been suggested that Met Council staff provided information about Orfield's involvement in litigation related to federal fair housing laws to Koznick, which he used to question Orfield's line of inquiry.

An Independent Assessment

Amid the tumult, an assessment by a House attorney concluded that Orfield did not have a conflict of interest. However, this incident underlines the broader challenges the task force faces as it attempts to reach a consensus on the structure of the Met Council. Critics argue that the Met Council staff is not only trying to maintain the status quo but also attempting to exert influence over the task force's deliberations.

The exchange between Orfield, Klevorn, and Koznick, as well as subsequent communications, raise serious questions about transparency within the task force and the potential undermining of its work. As the task force continues to grapple with these issues, the path to consensus appears increasingly fraught, underscoring the need for rigorous scrutiny and clear, unbiased decision-making.