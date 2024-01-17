Concerns Raised Over New Staff Positions at Walker County Board Meeting

At a recent meeting of the Walker County Board of Commissioners, local resident Stanley Matthews voiced his concerns about the creation of new staff positions by Board Chair Shannon Whitfield. Matthews' main concern revolved around the apparent lack of authority of the chair to create new positions without the approval of the Board of Commissioners, specifically citing the hiring of an executive administrative assistant and a maintenance supervisor in the past two years.

Advertisment

Details of the Positions and Salaries

According to the information presented during the meeting, the executive administrative assistant receives an annual salary of $42,000, while the maintenance supervisor earns $61,400 per annum. These figures raised questions about the justifiability and transparency of the hiring process for these positions.

Whitfield's Defense

Advertisment

In response to the concerns raised, Whitfield defended his actions, stating that the positions were indeed budgeted and publicly posted before being filled. He argued that as the chair, he has the authority to hire personnel for such positions, thereby implying that his actions were within his jurisdiction and did not violate any board regulations.

Contextualizing the Issue

The contentious discussion took place against the backdrop of various county initiatives, such as the prioritization of a 50-mile paving project. The exact implications of this controversy on these initiatives and the overall functioning of the county board remain to be seen.