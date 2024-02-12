Concerns Mount Over Whereabouts of Detained Rights Activist Rocio San Miguel and Family in Venezuela

Rights activist Rocio San Miguel, a prominent voice against President Nicolas Maduro's government, was apprehended last week at Simon Bolivar International Airport in Caracas, Venezuela. Accused of participating in an alleged plot to assassinate the president, the whereabouts of San Miguel and five of her family members, including her daughter, remain shrouded in mystery.

The "White Armband" Conspiracy

The Venezuelan government has arrested dozens of individuals in connection with the conspiracy, dubbed "Brazalete Blanco" or "White Armband." Among those detained are soldiers and civilians, as well as activists, journalists, and soldiers who have been issued arrest warrants. The plot is said to involve an attack on a military base and the assassination of Maduro and other high-ranking officials.

A Respected Human Rights Defender

San Miguel, a 57-year-old lawyer and president of the NGO Control Ciudadano, is renowned for her expertise in military and national security matters. Previously, she successfully won a case against Venezuela for violating her political and expression rights. Her arrest has sparked international outrage, with civil society organizations, political figures, and the US government expressing concern over her detention and the deteriorating human rights situation in Venezuela.

Disappearance and Lack of Information San Miguel's defense team has denounced her detention as a forced disappearance, pointing out the lack of information regarding her whereabouts and the conditions of her confinement. This further fuels concerns about the state of human rights in the country, as her case represents a significant blow to freedom of expression and civil liberties.

In a world where standing up for human rights can come at a tremendous personal cost, the story of Rocio San Miguel serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing struggle for justice and accountability. As the international community watches closely, the fate of San Miguel and those unjustly detained alongside her hangs in the balance.