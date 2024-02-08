Comparing UPA and Modi Governments: Efficiency in Social and Rural Sector Spending

In a revelatory White Paper presented in the Indian Parliament, the comparative efficiency of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) and the current Modi government in spending budget allocated for social and rural sectors has been brought to light. The report, which covers the tenures of both governments from 2004 to the present day, paints a stark picture of the differences in their approach to public finances and their impact on the nation's most vulnerable citizens.

Advertisment

The Unspent Legacy of the UPA

The UPA government, which held power from 2004 to 2014, has been criticized in the report for leaving a staggering 6.4% (approximately Rs 94,060 crore) of its budget for social and rural sectors unspent. This lack of expenditure, attributed to poor planning and execution, severely hampered the effectiveness of the government's schemes and left millions of Indians without access to essential services.

The Modi Government's Technology-Driven Turnaround

Advertisment

In contrast, the Modi administration, which has been in power for a decade, has left less than 1% (around Rs 37,064 crore) of the budget unspent. This dramatic improvement in performance has been credited to the implementation of technology-based targeting and monitoring mechanisms, including the JAM Trinity (Jan Dhan, Aadhaar, and Mobile), which facilitated the transfer of over Rs 34 lakh crore to beneficiaries under Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

The JAM Trinity, a groundbreaking initiative launched by the Modi government, has revolutionized the way social welfare benefits are distributed in India. By linking bank accounts, Aadhaar numbers, and mobile phones, the system has ensured that benefits reach the intended recipients quickly and efficiently, reducing leakages and corruption in the process.

Behavioral Changes and Social Capital

Advertisment

The White Paper also highlights the Modi government's success in utilizing behavioral changes and social capital through initiatives like Swachh Bharat Mission and Beti Bachao Beti Padhao. These campaigns have not only improved sanitation and education outcomes but have also empowered women and marginalized communities, leading to a more inclusive and equitable society.

Another key factor contributing to the Modi government's success has been its focus on harnessing the dynamism of women's collectives through the DAY-NRLM (Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission). This initiative has provided women with the resources and support they need to start their own businesses and become financially independent, driving economic growth and reducing poverty in rural areas.

Innovative Delivery Infrastructure and Policy Innovations

Advertisment

The Modi government's efforts to build an innovative delivery infrastructure and introduce policy innovations aimed at tapping India's development potential have also been lauded in the White Paper. Schemes like Start-Up India, Stand-Up India, Mudra Yojana, and PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi have created new opportunities for entrepreneurs, farmers, and marginalized communities, fostering economic growth and social development.

The PM-Kisan scheme, which provides income support to small and marginal farmers, has been contrasted favorably with the UPA's farm loan waiver scheme. The report suggests that the PM-Kisan scheme strengthens farmers' ability to repay loans without damaging the borrower-lender relationship, promoting financial stability and long-term growth in the agricultural sector.

As India continues to strive for economic prosperity and social justice, the lessons learned from the UPA and Modi governments' experiences in managing public finances will be invaluable. The White Paper serves as a powerful reminder that efficient and effective spending, underpinned by innovative technology and a commitment to empowering marginalized communities, can transform lives and create a brighter future for all Indians.