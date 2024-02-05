Minister Creecy Faces Lawsuits over Fishing Rights Scoring Dispute

South Africa's Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Barbara Creecy, is embroiled in a legal tussle with at least 12 aggrieved companies. The bone of contention? Denial of commercial fishing rights that culminated in the 2023 appeals process. These companies vehemently argue that their denial of the 15-year fishing rights was not only unlawful but was also the result of incorrect scoring in their applications.

FRAP 2021 drew the curtains on 28 February 2022. The process began with a whopping 2,473 applications and 1,213 appeals. However, a mere 845 rights were eventually granted. This outcome has created a wave of dissatisfaction among fishers, with some even calling for the abolishment of the FRAP.

Legal Representation and Case Focus

Leading the charge against the Minister are Dewald Smit and Shaheen Moolla, lawyers who represent approximately ten applicants in separate cases. The spotlight is on sectors like tuna and hake long-line, many of whom were previous rights holders.

Among the issues raised in the legal battle is the concern about 'Paper Quota Holders.' These are entities that successfully obtained fishing rights without having the capacity to fish. Consequently, they now lease quotas to companies that can. This practice has drawn widespread criticism and is central to the ongoing court cases.

In response, the department spokesperson has defended the FRAP appeals process as both fair and transparent. They point out that the court cases represent only a fraction of the total applications. The spokesperson further stated that the department fully intends to defend its stance on the appeal decisions.