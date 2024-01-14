en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Comoros Presidential Elections: Assoumani Confident Despite Allegations of Irregularities

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:34 am EST
Comoros Presidential Elections: Assoumani Confident Despite Allegations of Irregularities

The predominantly Muslim nation of Comoros held its presidential election recently, with incumbent President Azali Assoumani expressing confidence in securing a first-round victory. Assoumani and the First Lady cast their votes at a polling station in Moroni. The president dismissed accusations of jailing opponents and reports of electoral irregularities, attributing the low voter turnout to bad weather.

Delays and Accusations

Delays were reported in several polling stations in the capital due to late opening, with gendarmes and police present. In the opposition stronghold of Ntsoudjini, voting had not started by mid-morning, with claims that the government was obstructing the process. Nearly 340,000 citizens were eligible to vote in the election, which also included the selection of governors.

Controversial Tenure

Assoumani has been in power since 2016 and controversially extended his tenure through a constitutional referendum in 2018 that removed presidential term limits. Opposition figures called for an election boycott, while suspicions of fraud arose over the late publication of voting lists.

Anticipation and Expectations

Supporters of Assoumani anticipate a repeat of the 2019 election outcome, while provisional results are expected soon after the polls close. A second round, if necessary, is scheduled for February 25. The Comoros, with a significant portion of its population living below the poverty line, has a history of rare protests. A nation that has seen its fair share of political upheaval, all eyes are now on the Comoros to see how this electoral chapter unfolds.

0
Africa Elections Politics
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
3 mins ago
Mayotte Faces Migration Challenge as Somali Migrants Arrive
In a recent incident highlighting the ongoing migration crisis, nearly 100 Somali migrants have arrived in the northern region of Mayotte, a French overseas department located in the Indian Ocean. The journey these individuals undertake across perilous sea routes, in overcrowded and often unseaworthy vessels, is a stark testament to their desperate circumstances and the
Mayotte Faces Migration Challenge as Somali Migrants Arrive
Asantehene Commends IGP Dampare for Transformative Impact on Ghana Police Service
58 mins ago
Asantehene Commends IGP Dampare for Transformative Impact on Ghana Police Service
Super Eagles Lineup for AFCON 2023: Confidence and Expectations
1 hour ago
Super Eagles Lineup for AFCON 2023: Confidence and Expectations
Tunisians March to Commemorate Revolution, Demand Political Reform
18 mins ago
Tunisians March to Commemorate Revolution, Demand Political Reform
Ivory Coast Triumphs in Africa Cup of Nations Opener: A Look at the Challenges and Road Ahead
35 mins ago
Ivory Coast Triumphs in Africa Cup of Nations Opener: A Look at the Challenges and Road Ahead
Ghana's 'Dumsor' Crisis: A Nation in the Dark
57 mins ago
Ghana's 'Dumsor' Crisis: A Nation in the Dark
Latest Headlines
World News
Lord Cameron: World Facing Most Dangerous Period in Decades
7 mins
Lord Cameron: World Facing Most Dangerous Period in Decades
Non-Smoking Texas Nurse Battles Stage 4 Lung Cancer: A Call for Increased Vigilance
8 mins
Non-Smoking Texas Nurse Battles Stage 4 Lung Cancer: A Call for Increased Vigilance
Jelly Roll Joins '5K By May' Challenge Following Inspiring Weight Loss Journey
9 mins
Jelly Roll Joins '5K By May' Challenge Following Inspiring Weight Loss Journey
Jadon Sancho Reignites Spark with Borussia Dortmund in Triumphant Return
10 mins
Jadon Sancho Reignites Spark with Borussia Dortmund in Triumphant Return
Barbados' Rasheeme Griffith Gears Up for Paris Olympics
13 mins
Barbados' Rasheeme Griffith Gears Up for Paris Olympics
Taiwan's Legislative Yuan Elections Result in No Absolute Majority, TPP Holds Swing Votes
16 mins
Taiwan's Legislative Yuan Elections Result in No Absolute Majority, TPP Holds Swing Votes
PM Modi's Pongal Celebration Reinforces Commitment to Cultural Integration
16 mins
PM Modi's Pongal Celebration Reinforces Commitment to Cultural Integration
Xavier Basketball: A Pivotal Week in Big East Play
17 mins
Xavier Basketball: A Pivotal Week in Big East Play
Chris Christie Bows Out of Presidential Race After New Hampshire Setback
17 mins
Chris Christie Bows Out of Presidential Race After New Hampshire Setback
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
47 mins
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
3 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
4 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
5 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
6 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
11 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
11 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
12 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
12 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app