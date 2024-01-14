Comoros Presidential Elections: Assoumani Confident Despite Allegations of Irregularities

The predominantly Muslim nation of Comoros held its presidential election recently, with incumbent President Azali Assoumani expressing confidence in securing a first-round victory. Assoumani and the First Lady cast their votes at a polling station in Moroni. The president dismissed accusations of jailing opponents and reports of electoral irregularities, attributing the low voter turnout to bad weather.

Delays and Accusations

Delays were reported in several polling stations in the capital due to late opening, with gendarmes and police present. In the opposition stronghold of Ntsoudjini, voting had not started by mid-morning, with claims that the government was obstructing the process. Nearly 340,000 citizens were eligible to vote in the election, which also included the selection of governors.

Controversial Tenure

Assoumani has been in power since 2016 and controversially extended his tenure through a constitutional referendum in 2018 that removed presidential term limits. Opposition figures called for an election boycott, while suspicions of fraud arose over the late publication of voting lists.

Anticipation and Expectations

Supporters of Assoumani anticipate a repeat of the 2019 election outcome, while provisional results are expected soon after the polls close. A second round, if necessary, is scheduled for February 25. The Comoros, with a significant portion of its population living below the poverty line, has a history of rare protests. A nation that has seen its fair share of political upheaval, all eyes are now on the Comoros to see how this electoral chapter unfolds.