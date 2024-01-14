Comoros Islands Hold Presidential Election Amid Democratic Concerns

In the Comoros islands, a presidential election has taken place where President Azali Assoumani sought a third term. Assoumani, who won the 2016 election and then again in 2019 after amending the constitution, has been in power and shown an intent to continue leading the nation. This election comes amidst questions about the democratic process and the state of human rights in Comoros.

Election Amidst Controversy

The constitutional changes allowed Assoumani to run for a third term, sparking debate and concern among opponents and international observers regarding genuine democracy in the country. Opposition figures have expressed their fears about the potential for fraud and repression of political rights during the election. The international community, including the African Union and the United Nations, have called on Comoros to ensure a free and fair election, respecting democratic principles and human rights.

Assoumani’s Third Run

President Assoumani, who is running for re-election, expressed confidence that he would secure a third consecutive victory in a divided opposition race. Some polling stations faced delays and opened after the scheduled start time of 7:00 a.m. due to rain. However, voters began casting their votes, and reports indicate that the stations remained open until 6:00 p.m.

Opposition Claims and Voter Sentiments

Opponents boycotting the election argue that the conditions for a free and fair election are not present. In the previous 2029 election, the Comoros Election Commission (CENI) declared President Azali Assoumani the winner with 60.77% of the vote, a result questioned by opponents, civil society organizations, and observer teams. Despite these concerns, today’s voting process continues in the Comoros islands where incumbent President Azali Assoumani is expected to win a fourth term.

International Observation and Concerns

About 340,000 people are registered to vote on these islands with a population of 800,000. Opposition parties claim that the election commission favors the ruling party, allegations the commission denies while asserting that the election will be conducted transparently. Despite the nation’s challenges, with 45% of its approximately 900,000 inhabitants living below the poverty line according to the World Bank, President Assoumani continues to offer hope. ‘Power is given by God,’ Assoumani told his followers at his last campaign rally on Friday.