en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Comoros Elections: President Azali Assoumani Seeks Re-election Amid Political Tensions

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:24 am EST
Comoros Elections: President Azali Assoumani Seeks Re-election Amid Political Tensions

As the Comoros archipelago anticipates its upcoming presidential elections this Sunday, the political climate is a mix of anticipation and unease. President Azali Assoumani, who also holds the chairmanship of the African Union, is vying for another five-year term. He is set to face off against five opposition candidates, as confirmed by the country’s electoral commission. However, the electoral process has been overshadowed by issues of transparency, with some opposition figures even urging a boycott of the elections.

Pre-Election Tensions and Allegations

Thousands of supporters flocked to Assoumani’s final campaign rally, showcasing the incumbent president’s popularity. However, the political landscape is far from unified. The opposition, fragmented and distrustful, has voiced concerns about potential voting irregularities. With nearly 340,000 eligible voters in the Indian Ocean nation, allegations of fraud and complaints about electoral list irregularities have added to the pre-election tension. Results are expected within a few days post-vote, and a second round is scheduled for February 25th should no candidate achieve an outright win.

Assoumani’s Controversial Re-election Bid

Azali Assoumani, lauded for his diplomatic efforts within the African Union, is not without controversy at home. His re-election bid has been marred by accusations of untrustworthiness from his rivals. They allege misuse of government offices for personal gain, casting a shadow over Assoumani’s leadership. The opposition’s call to boycott the elections unless the government releases political prisoners and ensures transparency in voting further fuels the controversy.

Comoros’ Political Instability

The political turmoil is not new for Comoros. Since gaining independence from France in the 1970s, the nation has been plagued by coups and repeated political unrest. The current election scenario, with its accusations of government interference and lack of transparency, only adds to the tumultuous history of this Indian Ocean archipelago. Several opposition candidates, even those who have sought refuge in other countries fearing imprisonment, are challenging Assoumani, signaling an intense, closely-watched electoral battle.

0
Africa Elections Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
8 mins ago
ANC112 Event: A Statement of Unity and Direction
As dawn breaks on the 13th of January, 2024, the air is thick with anticipation. The ANC112 event, a significant milestone in South Africa’s political landscape, is set to commence. The rhythmic rumble of motorcycles punctuates the quiet morning, a potent symbol of unity and celebration, as bikers prepare to enter the stadium. This year,
ANC112 Event: A Statement of Unity and Direction
Indian Tech Landscape: Major Developments from Ayurveda to Gaming
1 hour ago
Indian Tech Landscape: Major Developments from Ayurveda to Gaming
Volkswagen's Leap into AI: Integrating ChatGPT into IDA Voice Assistant
2 hours ago
Volkswagen's Leap into AI: Integrating ChatGPT into IDA Voice Assistant
Africa to Play Key Role at the 54th World Economic Forum in Davos
12 mins ago
Africa to Play Key Role at the 54th World Economic Forum in Davos
Kenya's Deputy President Advocates for a Visa-Free Policy in Africa
21 mins ago
Kenya's Deputy President Advocates for a Visa-Free Policy in Africa
Political Upheaval in Senegal: Opposition Leader Ousmane Sonko Barred from Presidential Election
1 hour ago
Political Upheaval in Senegal: Opposition Leader Ousmane Sonko Barred from Presidential Election
Latest Headlines
World News
Bryan Boys Basketball Team Succumbs to Harker Heights in District 12-6A Game
3 mins
Bryan Boys Basketball Team Succumbs to Harker Heights in District 12-6A Game
U.S. Defense Budget Cuts Threaten Global Military Status
3 mins
U.S. Defense Budget Cuts Threaten Global Military Status
AEW Rampage Homecoming Week: Eddie Kingston Retains Title Amidst A Night of Thrilling Matches
3 mins
AEW Rampage Homecoming Week: Eddie Kingston Retains Title Amidst A Night of Thrilling Matches
Carl Tamayo: High Confidence Amid Limited B.League Playtime
4 mins
Carl Tamayo: High Confidence Amid Limited B.League Playtime
Savanna-la-Mar's Street Vending Crisis: A Call for Unity Amidst Chaos
4 mins
Savanna-la-Mar's Street Vending Crisis: A Call for Unity Amidst Chaos
Racing Dog Yousir Matches 210m Record, Shows Potential for Upcoming Winter Derby
4 mins
Racing Dog Yousir Matches 210m Record, Shows Potential for Upcoming Winter Derby
The United Nations' Programme of Action in Question: A Look at its Efficacy and the U.S.'s Role
4 mins
The United Nations' Programme of Action in Question: A Look at its Efficacy and the U.S.'s Role
Kai Sotto: Prioritizing Health and Improvement with Yokohama B-Corsairs
4 mins
Kai Sotto: Prioritizing Health and Improvement with Yokohama B-Corsairs
Tennessee Volunteers vs Georgia Bulldogs: A High-Stakes SEC Basketball Showdown
5 mins
Tennessee Volunteers vs Georgia Bulldogs: A High-Stakes SEC Basketball Showdown
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
38 mins
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
6 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
11 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
12 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
12 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
14 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
15 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
17 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
18 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app