Community Unrest in West Karbi Anglong: Demand for Justice Amidst Escalating Tensions

In the serene landscapes of West Karbi Anglong, Assam, peace was shattered when members of the Karbi Student Association (KSA), returning from a demonstration, were violently attacked. This event sparked a wave of unrest in the region, leading to more than five individuals sustaining injuries and severe damage to their vehicle. The demonstration, initially a peaceful protest against the demand of Rachnatmak Nonia Sangyukta Sangh (RNSS) to protect the land rights of settlers on Village Grazing Reserves (VGRs) and Professional Grazing Reserves (PGRs), quickly escalated into a scene of violence at Kheroni. This incident, occurring in February 2024, has plunged the community into a state of heightened tension and mobilization.

Advertisment

Community's Cry for Justice

In response to the attack, the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) Chief Executive Member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang has called for a series of meetings to address the issue, demonstrating the local government's concern and proactive stance. Meanwhile, Assam's Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh confirmed the arrest of 17 individuals involved in this heinous act, signaling the law enforcement's swift action. The community, however, has taken to the streets, demanding more comprehensive measures. Protests erupted across Diphu and other towns, with local bodies and protestors calling for a shutdown to press for action against the guilty parties. Amidst this turmoil, additional security measures have been implemented to maintain peace and security in the region.

Escalating Tensions and Government Response

Advertisment

The protests have not only spotlighted the immediate issue at hand but also broader concerns over illegal settlers in Professional Grazing Reserved Land and Village Grazing Reserved Land. Led by the Karbi Students Association, citizens across various towns showed their solidarity by keeping shops shut and vehicles off the streets. The situation further escalated when demonstrators were allegedly attacked by a mob believed to be illegal settlers, resulting in injuries to nine protestors. The Assam Police have since arrested 15 people in connection with the attack, underscoring the government's commitment to restoring order. BJP MLA Dorshing Ronghang has assured protestors of government action to remove illegal settlers from the area, emphasizing a zero-tolerance policy for encroachment in forest lands.

Seeking a Path Forward

The incident at Kheroni and the subsequent protests have brought to the forefront the complex interplay between land rights, community identity, and the rule of law in West Karbi Anglong. The Karbi Students Association's demands for the eviction of Hindi-speaking people from grazing reserves reflect deeper socio-political issues that require careful negotiation and inclusive dialogue. As the community reels from this recent violence, the calls for justice and the swift arrest of all attackers by the Autonomous State Demand Committee Youth Front and the KSA underscore the urgency of addressing these concerns to prevent further disturbances. With the District Magistrate imposing Section 144 of the CrPC in Karbi Anglong district, the immediate focus is on stabilizing the situation. However, the long-term challenge remains: crafting policies that respect the rights and aspirations of all community members while safeguarding the region's delicate social fabric.

In the aftermath of the violence in West Karbi Anglong, the community stands at a crossroads. On one hand, there is a clear demand for justice and accountability, with immediate actions taken by law enforcement and local government bodies reflecting a commitment to these principles. On the other hand, the deeper issues of land rights, community relations, and social justice call for thoughtful engagement and lasting solutions. As West Karbi Anglong strives to heal and move forward, the path ahead will undoubtedly require compassion, dialogue, and a steadfast dedication to upholding the dignity and rights of all its residents.