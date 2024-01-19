Community Rallies to Save Centennial Pool Amid Future Development Concerns

Support for the preservation of the Centennial Pool in Halifax has surged, led by the Save Centennial Pool Committee and backed by local councillors Lisa Blackburn and Sam Austin. The pool's future has been in question following a request for a staff report by Councillor Waye Mason, who suggested the pool's location as a potential site for economic development, potentially incorporating an affordable housing component.

Community Advocacy for Centennial Pool

Trevor Brumwell, leading the Save Centennial Pool Committee, and a significant number of community members have presented strong arguments to the Community Planning Committee in favor of the pool's preservation. They emphasized the pool's value to the community, citing its high usage and importance. The committee has managed to gather a petition with over 1,200 signatures, advocating for the reconsideration of an original motion to replace the Centennial Pool with a new 50-meter pool off the Halifax peninsula.

Communication Misunderstandings and Future Discussions

However, the staff report requested by Councillor Mason has not yet been presented, leading to confusion and concerns about the pool's future. The Community Planning Committee clarified that the request was meant for exploratory research rather than being a definite plan of action. The community group advocating for the pool's preservation is expected to be involved in future discussions as a stakeholder. This move is seen as a positive development, ensuring that public consultation is taken into account in decision-making processes.

Progressing Lake Banook Master Plan

In a related development, the Lake Banook master plan is progressing positively, a development that will benefit the local and international paddling community. Lake Banook is a renowned venue for the International Canoe Federation Canoe Sprint World Championship. The city is actively working to compile and update previous planning work in preparation for evolving requirements and lessons learned from hosting the prestigious tournament.

The executive director of Parks and Recreation confirmed that a report on the future of Centennial Pool is complete and will be presented to the council soon, promising further clarity on the situation. The decision will undoubtedly have a significant impact on the community, highlighting the importance of public involvement in these discussions.