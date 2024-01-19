Community Opposition Puts Irish Asylum Seeker Plan on Hold

In a remarkable display of community solidarity, the Ballinamore Community Group in Co Leitrim has successfully placed a temporary halt on the Irish Department of Justice's proposed plan to accommodate 130 asylum seekers. The initiative, which would have seen the small town's population surge by 15% seemingly overnight, sparked protests outside a local apartment complex last Monday.

Advertisment

The Ballinamore Community Group, a body known for its welcoming disposition towards asylum seekers, voiced its concerns over the potentially overwhelming impact of such an influx.

The group cautioned that this sheer number could strain the town's resources and disrupt the harmony of the community. Their protests, backed by a significant portion of the town's populace, led to the plan's indefinite suspension.

Government Response

Advertisment

In response to the community's concerns, a meeting was arranged between representatives of the Ballinamore Community Group, Minister of State David Stanton, and officials from the Department of Justice.

The meeting, described as robust and positive, concluded with the agreement to put the plan on hold. David Stanton, recognizing the community's apprehensions, committed to liaise with his department and consider other options before proceeding.

Commitment to Consideration

Community representative Gordon Hughes confirmed Minister Stanton's commitment to refrain from further action until more viable solutions are considered.

This commitment demonstrates the government's willingness to listen and adapt to its constituents' concerns, providing a respite for the small town of Ballinamore as it braces for potential changes.