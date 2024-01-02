en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference 2024: 44 Confirm Attendance

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:49 am EST
Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference 2024: 44 Confirm Attendance

In a recent announcement, Honorable Enos Asiimwe revealed that 44 distinguished individuals, primarily Speakers and presiding officers, have confirmed their participation in the forthcoming Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference (CSPOC) 2024. This significant event on the parliamentary calendar offers a platform for legislators and parliamentary officers from across the Commonwealth to discuss vital issues and exchange best practices.

Uganda Prepares for CSPOC 2024

Uganda, being the host country, is preparing to welcome these delegates for the first time since winning the bid in 2020. Anita Among, the Speaker of the Ugandan Parliament, extended invitations to 73 speakers and presiding officers. However, not all have confirmed their attendance yet. Amid these preparations, the term ‘2024 X Corp.’ was mentioned but without any context, leaving its relevance to the CSPOC event unclear.

The Conference: An Opportunity for Uganda

CSPOC 2024 presents a golden opportunity for Uganda to network and collaborate with other countries, promoting its interests globally. It also aims to attract more investors and establish business networks, thereby bolstering Uganda’s economic prospects. The President of Uganda will inaugurate the conference on January 4 at the Munyonyo Speak Resort.

Confirmed Attendees and Special Guests

The 27th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers (CSPOC) will take place from January 3rd to 6th, 2024. As shared by Speaker Among, 43 delegations have confirmed their attendance, along with special guests from the Republic of South Sudan and the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA). Among further urged Ugandans to extend their hospitality to the conference attendees and seize the business opportunities that the event would bring.

0
Politics Uganda
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Trump Warns of Economic Crisis Surpassing 1929 Great Depression if Not Reelected

By Israel Ojoko

Negligence in Rape Case: Panchkula Police Officers Suspended

By Rafia Tasleem

Uganda to Host Prestigious Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference

By Israel Ojoko

Oil Prices Surge as Iran Sends Warship to the Red Sea Amid Rising Tensions

By BNN Correspondents

Oil Firm Threatens Legal Action over Alleged Land Grab in Lagos ...
@Business · 4 mins
Oil Firm Threatens Legal Action over Alleged Land Grab in Lagos ...
heart comment 0
Law Enforcement Incidents Mark New Year’s Eve: Focus on Western Australia Police Incident

By Geeta Pillai

Law Enforcement Incidents Mark New Year's Eve: Focus on Western Australia Police Incident
Ogun State Governor Promises Unprecedented Development in 2024

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Ogun State Governor Promises Unprecedented Development in 2024
Lagos State Residents Welcome 2024 with Renewed Hope and Expectations

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Lagos State Residents Welcome 2024 with Renewed Hope and Expectations
Johannesburg’s Unprecedented Low Crime Rate: A New Year’s Eve to Remember

By Israel Ojoko

Johannesburg's Unprecedented Low Crime Rate: A New Year's Eve to Remember
Latest Headlines
World News
Dr. Babajide Grillo Champions Mentoring in Farewell Address at LUTH
1 min
Dr. Babajide Grillo Champions Mentoring in Farewell Address at LUTH
Challenges and Triumphs at the Yucateco Boxing League's Eighth Week
1 min
Challenges and Triumphs at the Yucateco Boxing League's Eighth Week
Erling Haaland Rings in the New Year in Dubai Amid Injury Recovery
1 min
Erling Haaland Rings in the New Year in Dubai Amid Injury Recovery
People's Pharmacy Discusses 'Long Flu', Diabetes Treatment, and Unconventional Nail Fungus Remedy
2 mins
People's Pharmacy Discusses 'Long Flu', Diabetes Treatment, and Unconventional Nail Fungus Remedy
Trump Warns of Economic Crisis Surpassing 1929 Great Depression if Not Reelected
2 mins
Trump Warns of Economic Crisis Surpassing 1929 Great Depression if Not Reelected
Uganda to Host Prestigious Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference
3 mins
Uganda to Host Prestigious Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference
Oil Prices Surge as Iran Sends Warship to the Red Sea Amid Rising Tensions
4 mins
Oil Prices Surge as Iran Sends Warship to the Red Sea Amid Rising Tensions
Ogun State Governor Promises Unprecedented Development in 2024
5 mins
Ogun State Governor Promises Unprecedented Development in 2024
Lagos State Residents Welcome 2024 with Renewed Hope and Expectations
6 mins
Lagos State Residents Welcome 2024 with Renewed Hope and Expectations
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
13 mins
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
36 mins
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
42 mins
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
44 mins
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
52 mins
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
3 hours
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
7 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
8 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
8 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app