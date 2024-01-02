Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference 2024: 44 Confirm Attendance

In a recent announcement, Honorable Enos Asiimwe revealed that 44 distinguished individuals, primarily Speakers and presiding officers, have confirmed their participation in the forthcoming Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference (CSPOC) 2024. This significant event on the parliamentary calendar offers a platform for legislators and parliamentary officers from across the Commonwealth to discuss vital issues and exchange best practices.

Uganda Prepares for CSPOC 2024

Uganda, being the host country, is preparing to welcome these delegates for the first time since winning the bid in 2020. Anita Among, the Speaker of the Ugandan Parliament, extended invitations to 73 speakers and presiding officers. However, not all have confirmed their attendance yet. Amid these preparations, the term ‘2024 X Corp.’ was mentioned but without any context, leaving its relevance to the CSPOC event unclear.

The Conference: An Opportunity for Uganda

CSPOC 2024 presents a golden opportunity for Uganda to network and collaborate with other countries, promoting its interests globally. It also aims to attract more investors and establish business networks, thereby bolstering Uganda’s economic prospects. The President of Uganda will inaugurate the conference on January 4 at the Munyonyo Speak Resort.

Confirmed Attendees and Special Guests

The 27th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers (CSPOC) will take place from January 3rd to 6th, 2024. As shared by Speaker Among, 43 delegations have confirmed their attendance, along with special guests from the Republic of South Sudan and the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA). Among further urged Ugandans to extend their hospitality to the conference attendees and seize the business opportunities that the event would bring.