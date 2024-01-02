en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference 2024: 44 Confirm Attendance

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:42 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 3:03 am EST
Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference 2024: 44 Confirm Attendance

In a recent announcement, Honorable Enos Asiimwe revealed that 44 distinguished individuals, primarily Speakers and presiding officers, have confirmed their participation in the forthcoming Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference (CSPOC) 2024.

This significant event on the parliamentary calendar offers a platform for legislators and parliamentary officers from across the Commonwealth to discuss vital issues and exchange best practices.

Uganda Prepares for CSPOC 2024

Uganda, being the host country, is preparing to welcome these delegates for the first time since winning the bid in 2020. Anita Among, the Speaker of the Ugandan Parliament, extended invitations to 73 speakers and presiding officers.

However, not all have confirmed their attendance yet. Amid these preparations, the term ‘2024 X Corp.’ was mentioned but without any context, leaving its relevance to the CSPOC event unclear.

The Conference: An Opportunity for Uganda

CSPOC 2024 presents a golden opportunity for Uganda to network and collaborate with other countries, promoting its interests globally. It also aims to attract more investors and establish business networks, thereby bolstering Uganda’s economic prospects.

The President of Uganda will inaugurate the conference on January 4 at the Munyonyo Speak Resort.

Confirmed Attendees and Special Guests

The 27th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers (CSPOC) will take place from January 3rd to 6th, 2024. As shared by Speaker Among, 43 delegations have confirmed their attendance, along with special guests from the Republic of South Sudan and the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA).

Among further urged Ugandans to extend their hospitality to the conference attendees and seize the business opportunities that the event would bring.

0
Politics Uganda
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Malaysia Condemns Myanmar Crisis: A Stand for Human Rights

By BNN Correspondents

Pakistan Election 2024: Uncertainty, Security Concerns, and Potential Coalitions

By Aqsa Younas Rana

A New Dawn in Heraklion: Transition of Leadership Marks a Fresh Chapter

By Safak Costu

NA-127: Returning Officer Advises Objector to Take Bilawal Bhutto Nomination Objection to ECP

By Mazhar Abbas

Tamil Nadu BJP Unveils Strategic Roadmap Ahead of 2024 Elections ...
@Elections · 1 hour
Tamil Nadu BJP Unveils Strategic Roadmap Ahead of 2024 Elections ...
heart comment 0
WA Police Back Officer Involved in Controversial New Year’s Eve Arrest

By Geeta Pillai

WA Police Back Officer Involved in Controversial New Year's Eve Arrest
Israel’s High Court Overturns ‘Reasonableness Limitation Law’ in Landmark Decision

By Shivani Chauhan

Israel's High Court Overturns 'Reasonableness Limitation Law' in Landmark Decision
South Korean Opposition Leader Stabbed in Public Attack

By BNN Correspondents

South Korean Opposition Leader Stabbed in Public Attack
Russia to Counter Foreign Cultural Expansion as it Assumes CIS Presidency

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Russia to Counter Foreign Cultural Expansion as it Assumes CIS Presidency
Latest Headlines
World News
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
1 min
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
University of Cincinnati Researchers Discover New Fibroid Treatment Pathways
2 mins
University of Cincinnati Researchers Discover New Fibroid Treatment Pathways
Revolutionary Method for Early Diagnosis of Cystic Echinococcosis Unveiled
6 mins
Revolutionary Method for Early Diagnosis of Cystic Echinococcosis Unveiled
Malaysia Condemns Myanmar Crisis: A Stand for Human Rights
6 mins
Malaysia Condemns Myanmar Crisis: A Stand for Human Rights
Maria Sakkari Triumphs in Unified Cup, Boosts Greek Tennis
15 mins
Maria Sakkari Triumphs in Unified Cup, Boosts Greek Tennis
David Warner Appeals for Return of Missing Baggy Green Ahead of Farewell Test
25 mins
David Warner Appeals for Return of Missing Baggy Green Ahead of Farewell Test
Capsule Endoscopy Marks New Era in Paediatric Medicine in Ireland
32 mins
Capsule Endoscopy Marks New Era in Paediatric Medicine in Ireland
Dublin's National Concert Hall Initiates Mini Music Classes for Young Children
32 mins
Dublin's National Concert Hall Initiates Mini Music Classes for Young Children
Unraveling the Complexity of High Haemoglobin Levels: Insights from Dr. Jennifer Grant
32 mins
Unraveling the Complexity of High Haemoglobin Levels: Insights from Dr. Jennifer Grant
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
2 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
3 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
3 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
3 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
4 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
4 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
4 hours
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
4 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
4 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app