Ghana

Committee Chairman Clears Air on Ongoing IGP Ousting Probe

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:06 am EST
Committee Chairman Clears Air on Ongoing IGP Ousting Probe

The investigation into a leaked tape allegedly detailing a plot to oust the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, is not yet complete, according to the chairman of the committee, Samuel Atta Akyea. This clarification comes amidst rumors that the committee’s report had already been submitted to the presidency.

Committee’s Dedication to Fair Investigation

Akyea, addressing these rumors on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, urged the public to dismiss such claims. He elaborated that the committee’s dedication to conducting a thorough and fair investigation, along with other parliamentary duties, has contributed to the delay in finalizing the report. Notably, the delay is not linked to any national security breaches during the investigation. The hearings were held in-camera, allowing the committee to discern what was pertinent to the probe.

Imminent Completion of the Report

Completion of the report is imminent. Once the final touches are applied, the report will undergo a review by the committee to ensure balance and fairness before being presented to the parliamentary plenary. The committee, dealing with other significant issues like the budget, has found it challenging to gather all members for deliberations, further affecting the timeline.

Origins of the Investigation

The investigation was sparked by a tape that emerged in July 2023, which created concerns over an alleged government scheme to influence the upcoming December general elections by removing the IGP. This led to the formation of a seven-member committee, led by Akyea, to investigate the matter. The committee has thus far cleared the IGP of any wrongdoing, recommending further investigations and potential prosecution for perjury of the three senior police officers implicated in the tape. Suggestions for amendments to legislation safeguarding the independence of the IGP’s office have also been made, along with the establishment of an Independent Police Complaint Commission.

Ghana Politics
Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

