Ebonyi State Commissioner Dispels Rumors About Governor's Stance Towards Opposition

In a press statement released in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State's Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Jude Okpor, addressed a prevalent misunderstanding regarding Governor Francis Nwifuru's attitude towards his political opponents. Okpor firmly dispelled rumors that the governor harbors resentment or refuses to cooperate with the opposition.

Advertisment

Reports had emerged suggesting that Governor Nwifuru, who successfully weathered a series of legal challenges from the tribunal to the Supreme Court, was holding a grudge against his rivals for seeking legal remedies. Okpor made it clear that these assertions were baseless. He affirmed that Nwifuru does not nurture any bitterness or animosity against his opponents for their legal actions.

A Call for Unity

Okpor extended a call to opposition figures, including Odii and Odoh, as well as other Ebonyi citizens, urging them to disregard any rumors or misinformation asserting that the governor was excluding them or their supporters from his administration. This narrative, he explained, was far from the truth.

The commissioner revealed that the governor was simply sharing his experiences during the litigation process, expressing disappointment over one of his opponents who, despite having a meeting, served a lawsuit notice the next day.

Nwifuru viewed this as a betrayal of his values of integrity and trustworthiness. He expressed his sorrow over the unnecessary extended legal battles that burdened the state and its people.