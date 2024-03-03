Commission-2 Urges Transparency: Mandates Asset Declarations for Karnataka Govt Employees

In a significant move towards enhancing transparency within the Karnataka state government, the Commission-2, led by former chief secretary TM Vijaya Bhaskar, has submitted its final report to the Chief Minister, advocating for comprehensive asset disclosure by all Group A, B, and C state employees, along with those in public sector boards and corporations. This recommendation aligns with the commission's long-standing commitment to public accountability and the efficient management of government resources.
Comprehensive Asset Disclosure
The crux of Commission-2's recommendation revolves around the imperative for all state government employees to publicly disclose their assets and liabilities. This initiative aims to mirror the practices already in place for immovable property returns submitted by officers, thereby extending transparency to a broader employee base. The commission's suggestion emphasizes the importance of leveraging existing digital platforms, such as the Niyukthi software developed by the e-Governance department, to streamline the asset declaration process.
Promoting Paperless Operations
Beyond asset declaration, the commission has put forth proposals to cultivate a paperless work environment within the state's administrative machinery. It advises that communications and proposals from subordinate officers should be returned if submitted on paper, except in unavoidable circumstances, to encourage the adoption of the e-Office system. This move not only aims at reducing paper consumption but also at enhancing the efficiency and speed of administrative processes.
Annual Clean-Up Drive
Furthering its agenda for operational efficiency, the commission has proposed an annual initiative preceding Gandhi Jayanthi, dedicated to the disposal of outdated files, furniture, electronic items, and other office paraphernalia. This clean-up drive is expected to declutter office spaces, thereby promoting a more organized and productive work environment. Additionally, the commission stresses the importance of induction and orientation programs for newly recruited staff, ensuring they are well-versed in the expectations and processes of the state government from the outset.
This comprehensive set of recommendations by Commission-2 not only underscores the significance of transparency and accountability in government operations but also highlights the need for modernization and efficiency in administrative practices. As these recommendations are deliberated and potentially implemented, they promise to mark a new era of governance in Karnataka, characterized by openness, efficiency, and public trust.