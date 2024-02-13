Comelec's Unfulfilled Promise: The May 2022 Elections and the Call for Transparency

In the wake of the May 2022 elections, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) found itself in a precarious position, having pledged to recount votes from selected precincts to address concerns raised by IT experts. Yet, nearly two years later, Comelec has yet to fulfill its promise. The question remains: why?

A Broken Promise

At the heart of the issue lies a group of experts led by former information-communications technology secretary Eliseo Rio, who have presented compelling evidence of election fraud. Central to their findings is the use of a single private IP address by 20,300 precincts to transmit results on Election Day - an alarming discovery that suggests Smartmatic, Comelec's electronic election systems supplier, may be at fault.

The Smartmatic Question

Smartmatic has been Comelec's go-to supplier since 2010, but the recent evidence has led to growing calls for their removal from the equation. Rio and his team have petitioned Comelec to forbid Smartmatic from further contracting, a move that Comelec accepted on November 29, 2023. However, this decision came with a catch: the bidding for the system contract for Election 2025 had already failed, leaving the future of electronic voting systems in the country uncertain.

A Call for Transparency

Despite these developments, the experts remain steadfast in their pursuit of transparency. They have requested Comelec to open at least 30 sealed boxes in Sto. Tomas, Batangas, starting on January 25 or thereafter. Yet, their petition has gone unanswered, leaving many to wonder when - if ever - Comelec will take action. In the meantime, Miru Systems Co. of Korea, the sole eligible supplier for Election 2025, has dismissed criticisms of faulty electronic election systems in Iraq and the Democratic Republic of Congo. However, their assurances do little to address the lingering concerns surrounding the May 2022 elections.

The situation raises a critical question: in a world where technology and democracy are increasingly intertwined, how can we ensure the integrity of our elections? As the May 2022 elections continue to cast a shadow over the country's political landscape, it is clear that this question cannot be ignored. It is time for Comelec to take decisive action and restore public trust in the electoral process.

As we look to the future, it is worth remembering that the stakes are high. The outcome of our elections has far-reaching implications, shaping not only the lives of those who are elected but also the lives of every citizen. By prioritizing transparency and accountability, we can work towards a more just and equitable society - one where every vote counts.

In the end, the story of the May 2022 elections is not just a story of technology and politics. It is a story of human endurance and hope, a testament to the power of the people to demand change. As journalists, it is our responsibility to tell this story with clarity, directness, and above all, integrity.