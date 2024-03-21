Comelec Prepares for RBH 7, Ensures Constitutional Compliance Amid Economic Cha-Cha Debate

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) is gearing up to handle the Resolution of Both Houses 7 (RBH 7), amid ongoing discussions on amending economic provisions in the 1987 Constitution. With RBH 7 potentially affecting foreign ownership rates in several industries, Comelec's role becomes crucial in ensuring the constitutional process is adhered to, according to statements made at the Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila (PLM).

Understanding RBH 7 and Its Implications

RBH 7, approved by the House of Representatives, seeks to liberalize the economic provisions of the Philippine Constitution, specifically concerning foreign ownership in public utilities, education, and advertising sectors. By proposing to add 'unless otherwise provided by law', Congress aims to gain flexibility in adjusting foreign ownership limits. This legislative move, however, requires ratification through a plebiscite, spotlighting Comelec's critical role in the process.

Comelec's Stance and Preparations

Despite the high stakes involved, Comelec Commissioner Garcia emphasized the body's commitment to its constitutional duties, avoiding speculation on future actions. The commission is steering clear of the debate on whether Congress should vote jointly or separately on the economic charter change (cha-cha), deeming it premature. Meanwhile, Comelec's recent voter education and registration fair at PLM underscores its ongoing efforts to engage and inform the electorate ahead of the pivotal plebiscite.

The Path Forward: Senate Collaboration and Plebiscite

As the Senate deliberates on its version of the economic amendments, the urgency for both legislative chambers to align and forward the resolution to Comelec for a public vote intensifies. The outcome of this legislative process and Comelec's subsequent actions will not only determine the trajectory of economic policy in the Philippines but also test the resilience and adaptability of the country's democratic institutions in facilitating significant constitutional changes.

The ongoing debate over RBH 7, its implications for foreign ownership, and the constitutional process represent a pivotal moment in Philippine governance. As Comelec gears up for a potential plebiscite, the nation watches closely, understanding that the decisions made in the coming months could reshape the economic landscape for years to come.